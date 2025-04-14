Beer Is The Unexpected Twist Your Summer Sangria Needs

Fruity sangria is a hallmark summer beverage whose boozy elements are traditionally rum and Spanish red wine. If you're not a fan of either of those drinks but still want a light, fruity sipper for the hot days, you should try making beer sangria.

The fruity elements can remain largely the same — recipes suggest a mix of citrus fruits and fresh, summery berries or traditional sangria inclusions of apples and grapes. Rum's robust flavor doesn't work as well with beer as it does with red wine, so you should switch that out for something lighter, such as vodka or a dry white wine. Similarly, almost all beer sangria recipes suggest using a wheat beer or summer ale for their mild, crisp flavor and low hops level. However, just like with real sangria, the fun comes in how easily you can customize this simple beverage.