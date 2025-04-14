Beer Is The Unexpected Twist Your Summer Sangria Needs
Fruity sangria is a hallmark summer beverage whose boozy elements are traditionally rum and Spanish red wine. If you're not a fan of either of those drinks but still want a light, fruity sipper for the hot days, you should try making beer sangria.
The fruity elements can remain largely the same — recipes suggest a mix of citrus fruits and fresh, summery berries or traditional sangria inclusions of apples and grapes. Rum's robust flavor doesn't work as well with beer as it does with red wine, so you should switch that out for something lighter, such as vodka or a dry white wine. Similarly, almost all beer sangria recipes suggest using a wheat beer or summer ale for their mild, crisp flavor and low hops level. However, just like with real sangria, the fun comes in how easily you can customize this simple beverage.
Ideas for customizing your beer sangria
Mexican-style lagers and limes already form a beloved combo in a chelada, and you can use this pairing as beer sangria inspiration. Pick your favorite Mexican-style lager, grab some smoky tequila reposado, and select your fruits. Given the stronger flavor this sangria will have, you might want to stay away from super-sweet berries and opt for more citrus, apples, or grapes instead.
If you love the bitter, hoppy flavor of an IPA, you can use that to mix up sangria. Combat its furtive flavor with extra-sweet fruits (some even suggest using a sugary fruit syrup) and use a fruit-infused liqueur for your spirit component. It might be harder to perfect the flavor balance in this one than the simple wheat beer sangria, so be prepared to taste and adjust. You can even enjoy beer sangria in the winter by using a warmly spiced winter ale alongside rye or Irish whisky. Really, the range of your potential beer sangria recipes is only limited by your imagination and palate. It's fruit and beer — what's not to love?