Not Le Creuset Or Staub: Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Enamel Cast Iron Pan Is A Bargain

There are a lot of unique benefits to cooking with cast iron, but since its cost can be on the higher side, it makes sense to find the best one that isn't too outrageously priced before biting the bullet. According to Consumer Reports, it's not Le Creuset or Staub that's topping the charts, but Tramontina — and it's only a fraction of the cost of those popular brands. Where Staub and Le Creuset can cost upwards of $250, Tramontina's pans can be found for under $50.

The Tramontina Enameled Cast-Iron Series 1000 was found to be at par with Le Creuset and Staub in its ability to cook food evenly. It's kind of a blind spot of cast iron pans, and instead they're preferred by a lot of people for their ability to retain heat. So, the Tramontina is as good as the other two options in handling this common cast iron pan issue for you without needing to spend a fortune. As such, this makes it a good pan for searing, as the cooking process needs consistent high heat. This helps steaks achieve the Maillard reaction, which creates deeper flavors and a nice, tempting crust.

Additionally, Consumer Reports mentions how it's a good model for baking, especially things like cornbread, which makes it a strong contender against other well-known brands. The pan is not only oven-safe, it's also induction-friendly. What makes it more appealing is its lifetime warranty, which gives consumers peace of mind about its quality.