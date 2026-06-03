Liven Up Iced Tea With A Splash Of This Spicy Liquid
Nothing takes the edge off a hot day like a tall, cold glass of iced tea. Whether you like yours super-sweet and Southern-style or (to some blasphemously) unsweetened, why not try adding some kick and complexity with a hit of freshly steeped ginger. Even a splash of punchy ginger essence brings a piquancy to basic iced tea that is sure to have you going back for sip after sip.
Although you could add ginger directly to your ice tea, it's hard to control the intensity of the potentially overwhelming ginger notes. Instead, infuse some freshly grated ginger (about a thumb-sized piece) into hot water and let it sit for four minutes. You don't even have to peel the ginger, but do strain it when the time is up for a clear, pungent tastemaker. You could drink this ginger tea on its own, but adding it to your iced tea is a breeze. What's more, ginger is known to aid in digestion, making your tea go down even more smoothly.
Make ginger your secret iced tea ingredient
Whether you go for the punch of the mature ginger that you most commonly find in the supermarket, or the more delicate flavors of young ginger that you can find at the farmers market or a specialty purveyor, ginger makes a welcome addition to your basic everyday iced brew. It pairs beautifully if you sweeten your iced tea with honey, and makes a lovely combo with lemon. You can also veer from the traditional and vary your iced tea flavor profile based on the food you might be enjoying; add a bit of lemongrass into your steep for a Southeast Asian flair, or a summery fruit, such as peaches, for a rounder flavor profile that's appealing with a slice of pound cake.
This easy-to-make ginger-infused liquid keeps in the refrigerator for up to five days, leaving plenty of time to try more than one flavor mashup or to tweak the ginger-to-tea ratio. It also works equally well when added to brewed tea made with boiling water, or sun tea steeped on your windowsill or porch. Bonus: If you have leftover ginger from your iced tea fixings, you can use the remains to make an indulgent and tangy ginger jam. It's a boon to soft cheeses, such as Brie, and even makes a great meat marinade.