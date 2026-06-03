Liven Up Iced Tea With A Splash Of This Spicy Liquid

Nothing takes the edge off a hot day like a tall, cold glass of iced tea. Whether you like yours super-sweet and Southern-style or (to some blasphemously) unsweetened, why not try adding some kick and complexity with a hit of freshly steeped ginger. Even a splash of punchy ginger essence brings a piquancy to basic iced tea that is sure to have you going back for sip after sip.

Although you could add ginger directly to your ice tea, it's hard to control the intensity of the potentially overwhelming ginger notes. Instead, infuse some freshly grated ginger (about a thumb-sized piece) into hot water and let it sit for four minutes. You don't even have to peel the ginger, but do strain it when the time is up for a clear, pungent tastemaker. You could drink this ginger tea on its own, but adding it to your iced tea is a breeze. What's more, ginger is known to aid in digestion, making your tea go down even more smoothly.