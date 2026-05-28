How Much A Bucket Of Chicken At KFC Cost In The 1960s Vs 2026

It's no secret that food prices have gone up in recent years. Just between April 2025 and April 2026, the consumer price index (CPI) for food increased nearly 4% per the USDA, suggesting that inflation hasn't slowed down the way people had hoped. The CPI for dining out has also seen a sharp rise, with prices increasing around 30% since 2020. At popular fast food restaurant KFC, chicken buckets remain an iconic menu item, but their prices have skyrocketed over the years. In 2026, a 16-piece bucket of chicken at KFC costs around $37 in New Jersey (exact prices may vary between locations) — much higher than its 1967 price of $3.75.

According to a menu advertisement from 1967 posted to r/VintageMenus on Reddit, a 15-piece bucket of chicken was just one tenth the price that a 16-piece chicken bucket is today. And while consumers did get one less piece of chicken back then, they got much more in terms of sides. The 15-piece bucket came with six hot rolls and a pint of gravy, but today's 16-piece bucket doesn't come with any free extras. If you want to buy them separately, a side of gravy is an extra $3.49, while adding six biscuits would be an additional $7.14. So, what only cost KFC customers $3.75 in 1967 actually runs you $47.63 today, meaning the same order is 1,270% more expensive than it was 60 years ago.