How Much A Bucket Of Chicken At KFC Cost In The 1960s Vs 2026
It's no secret that food prices have gone up in recent years. Just between April 2025 and April 2026, the consumer price index (CPI) for food increased nearly 4% per the USDA, suggesting that inflation hasn't slowed down the way people had hoped. The CPI for dining out has also seen a sharp rise, with prices increasing around 30% since 2020. At popular fast food restaurant KFC, chicken buckets remain an iconic menu item, but their prices have skyrocketed over the years. In 2026, a 16-piece bucket of chicken at KFC costs around $37 in New Jersey (exact prices may vary between locations) — much higher than its 1967 price of $3.75.
According to a menu advertisement from 1967 posted to r/VintageMenus on Reddit, a 15-piece bucket of chicken was just one tenth the price that a 16-piece chicken bucket is today. And while consumers did get one less piece of chicken back then, they got much more in terms of sides. The 15-piece bucket came with six hot rolls and a pint of gravy, but today's 16-piece bucket doesn't come with any free extras. If you want to buy them separately, a side of gravy is an extra $3.49, while adding six biscuits would be an additional $7.14. So, what only cost KFC customers $3.75 in 1967 actually runs you $47.63 today, meaning the same order is 1,270% more expensive than it was 60 years ago.
How do the 1967 prices compare to today's prices inflation-wise?
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides an inflation calculator that allows you to see what the price of something years ago should cost in today's dollars. As it turns out, the 1960s price of KFC's 15-piece chicken bucket is actually right on par with inflation, coming out to right around $37. That is, if you were just getting chicken. It's the lack of extras that likely cause frustration among consumers over higher costs. Years ago, those additional KFC sides were included — and expected. But having to pay a la carte for the extra biscuits and gravy means this complete meal costs $10 more than it should.
For a little more context around the price increase, let's consider median household income. According to the U.S. Census, the median income for a household in 1967 was $7,200. While the bureau hasn't released its official 2026 numbers yet, early estimates suggest it may fall around $88,000, up from 2024's median household income of $83,730. While the price of KFC's bucket of chicken is 12.7 times higher today than in 1967, the approximate median household income is only 12.2 times higher (and in 2024, it was only 11.6 times higher), painting the picture that even fast food prices seem to be stretching people's wallets more than they used to. If you're looking to score the best deals on fast food, you might want to check out places that still have value menus.