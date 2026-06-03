Why People Used To Start Forest Fires Just To Find This Coveted Mushroom

Mushrooms have a mystical reputation. They encompass a range of textures and flavors — there are even mushrooms that taste like chicken. Of all the edible fungi, perhaps none is more alluring than the morel. People spend hours foraging for these coveted fungi, and some are very secretive about the forage sites they find. There is one particular type, the burn morel (also known as the fire morel), that has an even stranger reputation. This mushroom appears in clusters after forest fires, and stories have circulated for years about people intentionally setting fire to forests to encourage their growth. In fact, it's said that centuries ago, sections of Germany's Black Forest were intentionally burned down in hopes of finding more fire morels before laws were created to protect the land.

Some stories of intentional burns may have been exaggerated, and certainly it is illegal and dangerous to start fires. What's interesting is that scientists are unable to explain with certainty the connection between these morels and wildfire. Experts theorize that fire reduces competition from other fungi or that it releases certain nutrients into the soil that help them grow. And as modern foraging culture continues to make wild foods more fascinating for people, this fire-growing morel only becomes increasingly coveted by those interested in finding it.