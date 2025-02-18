Wait, Are Pine Needles Edible?

The fresh scent of pine needles is undoubtedly alluring, and it may have you wondering whether these pointy green strands are edible. The short answer is generally yes, they're edible — if you use pine nuts in pestos and beyond, you're already eating part of a pine tree. However, there are some caveats. For example, certain pine species may be toxic, and you wouldn't want to chow down on a whole meal of them as they can be tough to digest. However, they can also provide important vitamins — they contain vitamins A and C, as well as flavonoids, an anti-inflammatory compound that also helps your immune system.

Let's start with what not to do: You should avoid the needles of similar-looking yew trees as they are toxic. You can recognize the trees thanks to the flat shape of their needles and clusters of red berries, but it would be wise to look up more detailed information and pictures from reliable foraging websites or a guidebook to make sure you're familiar with them and know what to look for. Once you're sure you have a safe-to-eat pine tree in your sights, you'll want to go for bright green needles with a nice pine scent. Dried ones won't taste great, whereas brown or yellow ones indicate spoilage or are signs of a diseased tree. If you're foraging, try not to take more than about one-fifth of a tree's needles so that it can continue to grow properly. You can store the needles for up to two weeks before using them, as long as you refrigerate them in a container that allows for some airflow.