The Condiment That Tastes Even Better With A Hint Of Pickle Flavor

Much like any industry, food trends come and go in cycles, with everyone getting excited about all the different ways to use a particular flavor or ingredient before burning out on it and moving on. Millennials, for example, remember the bacon era of the 2010s, which also coincided with putting avocado in everything. In the 2020s, however, pickles have been pushing their way into the limelight, and we're not mad about it. Dill pickle flavoring is especially popular with a briny, tangy herbaceous taste that's delicious in everything from mixed nuts to hydrating freeze pops (we'd try it) to ordinary yellow mustard.

At first, mixing dill pickles and mustard may seem a bit redundant. After all, they're both tangy and salty with sharp sour notes that might become too strong when combined. However, the exact opposite is actually true, as their similar flavors blend together seamlessly to highlight the subtle differences in each. Mustard's peppery spice complements dill pickle brine's herby brightness to create a deeply flavorful condiment that's the perfect addition to salad dressing made with pickle juice or deviled eggs with an extra tangy bite.

Though Trader Joe's sells a tasty premixed version of dill pickle mustard, it's also really easy to make at home. Most recipes call for mixing yellow mustard with finely chopped dill pickles, but you can also splash a little of the pickling liquid into your mustard for extra flavor. Use it on anything you love slathering with mustard, and store any extra in the fridge.