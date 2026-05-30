The Condiment That Tastes Even Better With A Hint Of Pickle Flavor
Much like any industry, food trends come and go in cycles, with everyone getting excited about all the different ways to use a particular flavor or ingredient before burning out on it and moving on. Millennials, for example, remember the bacon era of the 2010s, which also coincided with putting avocado in everything. In the 2020s, however, pickles have been pushing their way into the limelight, and we're not mad about it. Dill pickle flavoring is especially popular with a briny, tangy herbaceous taste that's delicious in everything from mixed nuts to hydrating freeze pops (we'd try it) to ordinary yellow mustard.
At first, mixing dill pickles and mustard may seem a bit redundant. After all, they're both tangy and salty with sharp sour notes that might become too strong when combined. However, the exact opposite is actually true, as their similar flavors blend together seamlessly to highlight the subtle differences in each. Mustard's peppery spice complements dill pickle brine's herby brightness to create a deeply flavorful condiment that's the perfect addition to salad dressing made with pickle juice or deviled eggs with an extra tangy bite.
Though Trader Joe's sells a tasty premixed version of dill pickle mustard, it's also really easy to make at home. Most recipes call for mixing yellow mustard with finely chopped dill pickles, but you can also splash a little of the pickling liquid into your mustard for extra flavor. Use it on anything you love slathering with mustard, and store any extra in the fridge.
Pickling your mustard the right way
The only real downside to making this condiment at home on the fly is the risk of making your mustard runny by adding too much pickle brine, or preventing said problem by using less but then not having enough pickle flavor. This is one of many reasons why dry mustard is a must-have pantry staple and a great way to make this condiment. As it's made from dried and ground mustard seeds, it has all that piquant mustardy flavor in powdered form. Since it's meant to be mixed with liquids to bloom its flavor, it's the perfect base for homemade dill pickle mustard, as you can use more pickle brine without diluting the mustard, allowing both ingredients to shine.
Whether you use whole (spreadable) mustard or the dried stuff, this homemade condiment is easy to customize further. Adding honey is a classic move since a touch of sweetness works great with pickles, too, as it'll evoke the classic bread-and-butter style's sweetness. Hot sauce is another tasty add-in, especially something infused with garlic or intense onion flavor. You can also use different styles of mustard as your base, from Dijon and spicy brown to German- or French-style classics.
Of course, half the fun of making pickle-infused mustard is using it on things. Start with hot dogs and hamburgers to become familiar with the flavor, then experiment away. Drizzle it on roasted potatoes, fried chicken, or even on smoked vanilla ice cream for a rich and unique sweet and savory treat.