Why You Absolutely Need Dry Mustard In Your Pantry
Many foodies have come to know how the simple addition of mustard can elevate their meals, whether it lines their hot dogs and burgers or serves as a dip for their soft pretzels. But as popular as the prepared version of this yellow condiment is, instantly bringing to mind the ready-to-use, bright-colored squeeze bottle, its dry counterpart deserves just as much love, if not more. It's worthy of a long-standing spot in your pantry with how versatile it is.
Also known as mustard powder, this lesser-known seasoning is made from ground mustard seed, the same way the wet version is. What sets the two apart is that dry mustard packs a lot more heat and doesn't contain turmeric, vinegar, paprika, and other additives typically used in the sauce form. Powdered mustard requires being combined with a liquid, such as water, for a few minutes until that potent flavor is released and able to be utilized in cooking. Once it's ready, it's clear to see why everyone needs some of this stuff on hand.
Ways to use dry mustard
Learning everything there is to know about mustard ultimately points to how it can be used in several ways, especially when working with the powdered variation. Dry mustard can be primarily used to add flavor to meats. It pairs wonderfully with other spices like parsley, turmeric, cumin, paprika, and more. Throwing it into a dry rub mix to season meats like chicken and pork can add extra depth to the light crust that forms around the protein as it cooks. Likewise, you can incorporate powdered mustard into any marinade so the meat becomes thoroughly infused with flavor as it soaks in the sauce. Test it out with this herb-roasted beef tenderloin recipe.
Protein isn't the only food group that can benefit from mustard, though. The seasoning can also be used on vegetables. Sprinkle it onto your choice of veggies, whether that be broccoli, Brussels sprouts, or kale. Doing so not only adds flavor but also provides key health benefits, including lowering the chance of cardiovascular disease and cancer.
All the ways you can use powdered mustard in your cooking don't stop there. Just as it can be used in meat marinades, the seasoning can be combined with other ingredients to make sauces in general. Ree Drummond, host of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," knows this well. It's the pantry ingredient that perfects her mac and cheese, after all. It can also be used in sauces to glaze ham, and within stews, casseroles, and much more.