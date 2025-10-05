The Popular Pizza Chain With The Most Affordable Stuffed Crust We Could Find

Stuffed crust pizzas are everywhere to be found these days. But that wasn't always the case. Who invented the stuffed crust innovation is up for dispute, as Pizza Hut was the first chain to offer a stuffed crust. But a man named Anthony Mongiello — CEO of Formaggio Cheese — claims he patented the idea, pitched it to Pizza Hut, and the chain ran with it several years later. He sued for $1 billion without success.

Regardless of who invented the stuffed crust, we're certainly thankful for its existence. And since it debuted in the 1990s, almost every pizza chain has some version of a stuffed crust pie. But not all of these pizzas are created the same and their price points will certainly vary as well. That's why we set out to find the most affordable stuffed crust at four of the most popular pizza chains in the U.S. And, after a good bit of menu scouring and research, the most affordable stuffed crust pie goes to Little Caesars.

Outside of Little Caesars, the three other chains we researched include Papa Johns, Domino's, and Pizza Hut. To standardize our comparison, we chose one large-sized pepperoni with a stuffed crust from each restaurant (except for Domino's, which only offers a medium-sized stuffed crust). Each chain has other options — with more cheese, more meat, or some variation of both — but limiting our choice to a single pepperoni stuffed crust pizza just made things simple.