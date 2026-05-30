The 2-Ingredient Watermelon Drink You'll Want To Make All Summer Long

Summer is the perfect time to munch on a crisp slice of watermelon. This massive berry is surprisingly great for hydration: It actually consists of around 92% water, and this makes it a great snack on a hot day. If you have the time, you can turn fresh watermelon into a long-lasting, mess-free fruit jerky, but if you'd rather enjoy it in liquid form, make yourself a delicious, zesty, refreshing fresca de sandia. It only requires two ingredients: watermelon and your favorite carbonated beverage.

Inspired by Mexico's agua fresca de sandia, the recipe comes with a fun twist: It omits the extra water traditionally added to the drink and swaps it for your favorite bubbly beverage, which explains the missing "agua" in its name. This preparation also skips the added sugar and lime juice.

To prepare this wonderful treat, start by removing the watermelon's rind. You then need to slice the watermelon into smaller pieces before blending them together until they're nice and smooth. Don't worry if you blend the seeds — they're totally edible. If you picked a watermelon that's a little too large at the grocery store, don't panic. You can always use one half right away, and save the rest to make a refreshing watermelon shandy with just three ingredients later. Then, get ready for the hardest part: choosing the right carbonated beverage that deserves a spot in your fresca de sandia glass.