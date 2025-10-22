If You're Serious About Grilling, Don't Skip Out On This Vital Accessory

Are you ready to grill like a master? There are a number of things to consider before you get started, from the type of meat you're throwing on the grate (for example, Bobby Flay recommends skirt steak to impress everyone with a more affordable option) to the right tools for the job. And of course, as with any culinary endeavor, safety should be a priority. When it comes to grilling, one way to protect yourself from potential burns is with heat-resistant gloves.

Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, exclusively shared his expertise regarding heat-resistant gloves with Chowhound. He told us that, "We run an active ranch around here, and you may laugh at me, but there's no shortage of cowhide leather gloves in the vicinity for doing ranch work. With that said, they are my absolute top pick for handling hot items on the grill or in the oven." In fact, he's such a believer in leather gloves that he's even used them for protection in other tasks, like using the mandolin to slice veggies. The good news is, they're readily available and not terribly pricey. "These gloves can be found at any farm and ranch store, or even Lowe's and Home Depot," he says; and even a high-quality pair may only set you back about $20.