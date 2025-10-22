If You're Serious About Grilling, Don't Skip Out On This Vital Accessory
Are you ready to grill like a master? There are a number of things to consider before you get started, from the type of meat you're throwing on the grate (for example, Bobby Flay recommends skirt steak to impress everyone with a more affordable option) to the right tools for the job. And of course, as with any culinary endeavor, safety should be a priority. When it comes to grilling, one way to protect yourself from potential burns is with heat-resistant gloves.
Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, exclusively shared his expertise regarding heat-resistant gloves with Chowhound. He told us that, "We run an active ranch around here, and you may laugh at me, but there's no shortage of cowhide leather gloves in the vicinity for doing ranch work. With that said, they are my absolute top pick for handling hot items on the grill or in the oven." In fact, he's such a believer in leather gloves that he's even used them for protection in other tasks, like using the mandolin to slice veggies. The good news is, they're readily available and not terribly pricey. "These gloves can be found at any farm and ranch store, or even Lowe's and Home Depot," he says; and even a high-quality pair may only set you back about $20.
What to look for in a pair of heat-resistant gloves
Of course, not all heat-resistant gloves are created equal, and different cooks may have different needs. "If you're going to buy a pair of heat-resistant gloves," says Robbie Shoults, "look for ones that provide plenty of thermal insulation — that's the whole point: trying to avoid getting burned." Additionally, choose gloves that fit your hands and fingers well. You don't want to be battling a frustratingly bulky glove when trying to cook. In terms of length, "I don't necessarily think heat-resistant gloves should come up much past the wrist," Shoults continues. However, if you're using the gloves for reaching into a deep oven, he says, you may want them a bit longer to protect your forearms. This is mainly relevant for commercial kitchens; for home cooking, a good oven mitt should suffice.
Besides the grill and oven, there are additional situations in which you might benefit from a pair of heat-resistant gloves. For example, cooking over an open fire or using a pizza oven. Despite the differences in technique and the cook's position relative to the heat source, Shoults says a single pair of heat-resistant gloves should cover you in any situation. "Most people should realize that if something is glowing red in the grill, it's too hot to pick up no matter what type of gloves you have on," he says. "That said, most heat-resistant gloves provide adequate protection, no matter what type of grill, fire, or oven you're using."