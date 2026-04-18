Can You Use Aluminum Foil On The Grill?

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From burgers to vegetables to chicken to ribs, there's nothing quite like a meal hot off the grill. If you use your grill regularly, you may wonder whether it makes sense to use foil while you're cooking to help make the cleanup process easier. Morgan Bolling, executive food editor at America's Test Kitchen, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about whether it's actually a smart idea to use aluminum foil on the grill. Additionally, you can apply this advice to many of the recipes in America's Test Kitchen's new release, "The Complete Grilling and Barbecue Cookbook."

Most of the time, it's a great idea to use aluminum foil on the grill, according to Bolling. "It is perfectly safe to use aluminum foil on a grill. I do avoid it with highly acidic foods, but that's a good rule of thumb whether you're grilling or not," says Bolling. Cooking acidic foods, such as tomatoes, on aluminum foil can cause the aluminum to leach into your food, so you'll want to keep that in mind when using foil on the grill.

Keeping aluminum foil on hand can help you elevate your grilling experience. Bolling says it can actually expand what you're able to cook. "It can help you trap moisture, control heat exposure, and more easily manipulate small or delicate ingredients," she says. Foil helps lock smoky flavors into meals on the grill that would normally require a pot on the stovetop instead. Foil also has a use you may not know about – you can ball it up after grilling and use it to clean your grates.