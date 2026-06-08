Not Cici's, Not Pizza Inn: This Buffet Chain Has Been Baking All-You-Can-Eat 'Za Since 1981
The pizza buffet was once such a big deal that even Pizza Hut got in on creating buffets in its restaurants. These days, while Pizza Hut still has a few buffets scattered throughout the country, there aren't many large buffet chains left. Of course, the two most prominent that might come to mind are the not-yet-forgotten Cici's Pizza, with more than 270 locations, and Pizza Inn which has over 90 restaurants.
But there's one buffet chain that rivals both in terms of locations and popularity. Pizza Ranch was founded in 1981 by Adrie Groeneweg in Hull, Iowa — a small town with a population of around 2,300 as of 2024. Only 19 years old, Adrie was working at a pizza parlor at the time and noticed how popular that restaurant was among local residents. He pitched the idea of opening a new pizza restaurant to his dad, who eventually signed the note, and the first Pizza Ranch — complete with a western theme — opened just before Christmas in 1981. A second location opened two and a half years later, and, in 2026, Pizza Ranch has more than 200 locations in 15 states.
If you've never heard of this buffet chain, it's probably because you don't live in the midwest where most of its locations reside — including 68 in Iowa alone. In 1983, the chain introduced noon buffet, and in 2019, it began adding FunZone Arcades to some of its locations — a fun throwback similar to the glory days of kid-focused pizza restaurants like Chucky Cheese.
Pizza Ranch is a lot more than pizza
The big draw at Pizza Ranch is, of course, its buffet. Prices vary depending on location, but you can usually serve yourself all-you-can-eat pizza for around $11 during lunch and $15 during dinner. Kids under two eat free, those between ages three and 10 can eat all year long at the buffet for just $1, and the price for kids between 11 and 12 is about $10.99. All kids can even eat free every Tuesday at most locations. The buffet options include pizza, fried chicken, a well-reviewed restaurant chain salad bar, and sides — like mashed potatoes, french fries, biscuits, mac and cheese, breadsticks, and much more. You can also get desserts like chocolate chip cookies and sweet fruit pizzas at the all-you-can-eat buffet.
Customers can also order standalone entrees: the pizza options include the likes of buffalo chicken pizza, BLT pizza, barbecue chicken pizza, and other specialty pies like Da Big Popper that includes whipped cream cheese, Italian sausage, jalapeños, peppadew peppers, and a hot honey drizzle. You can even order fried chicken dinners with four pieces of chicken, a choice of side, and a biscuit or 12-piece fried chicken boxes. There's a lot more than just pizza going on at Pizza Ranch.
In general, Pizza Ranch receives many good reviews. Of course, reviews vary by location, but fans often praise the chain's cleanliness, the quality of the food, and how quick the pizza is replenished on the buffet. Overall, it seems like Pizza Ranch is right up there with Cici's Pizza and Pizza Inn, if not better. If you're fortunate enough to live in one of the 15 states where the chain is located, it's worth giving it a try.