Not Cici's, Not Pizza Inn: This Buffet Chain Has Been Baking All-You-Can-Eat 'Za Since 1981

The pizza buffet was once such a big deal that even Pizza Hut got in on creating buffets in its restaurants. These days, while Pizza Hut still has a few buffets scattered throughout the country, there aren't many large buffet chains left. Of course, the two most prominent that might come to mind are the not-yet-forgotten Cici's Pizza, with more than 270 locations, and Pizza Inn which has over 90 restaurants.

But there's one buffet chain that rivals both in terms of locations and popularity. Pizza Ranch was founded in 1981 by Adrie Groeneweg in Hull, Iowa — a small town with a population of around 2,300 as of 2024. Only 19 years old, Adrie was working at a pizza parlor at the time and noticed how popular that restaurant was among local residents. He pitched the idea of opening a new pizza restaurant to his dad, who eventually signed the note, and the first Pizza Ranch — complete with a western theme — opened just before Christmas in 1981. A second location opened two and a half years later, and, in 2026, Pizza Ranch has more than 200 locations in 15 states.

If you've never heard of this buffet chain, it's probably because you don't live in the midwest where most of its locations reside — including 68 in Iowa alone. In 1983, the chain introduced noon buffet, and in 2019, it began adding FunZone Arcades to some of its locations — a fun throwback similar to the glory days of kid-focused pizza restaurants like Chucky Cheese.