Top This BBQ Favorite With Braised Cabbage At Your Next Cookout And Thank Us Later

One of the best ways to cook cabbage, your braised vegetable can be as easy or as complex as you wish. At its most basic, you'll just need the cabbage plus a fat like a neutral oil, butter, or bacon fat, an acid like white or apple cider vinegar, and a sweetener like sugar or a swirl of maple syrup. You will also need the alliums of your preference for more punchy botanical flavor, plus salt, pepper, and additional seasonings like crushed red pepper to taste. Finally, a braising liquid like stock or broth will finish off the dish. Besides the veg, you likely already have most of these items in your pantry.

The actual cooking method is equally simple. Once you've got your head of cabbage sliced to thin shreds fit for bratwurst topping, you'll sauté it in the fat for a few minutes until it's lost a lot of its raw crunch. You can toss in those ancillary flavor enhancers like onion now, too, but add the garlic right before your braise to stave off burning. Your liquids and seasonings will follow, simmering for around 20 minutes until it's ready to serve. The extra moisture should have cooked away by then, but you can also pile the braised cabbage into a fine strainer to remove any remaining drops that might otherwise make your bratwurst bun soggy. Braised cabbage will keep for four or so days in the refrigerator so you can even prepare it in advance before your next BBQ.