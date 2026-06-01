Top This BBQ Favorite With Braised Cabbage At Your Next Cookout And Thank Us Later
Grilled bratwurst is a cookout classic with plenty of reliable toppings, and sauerkraut is probably the most iconic one of them all. Braised cabbage is the similar but just unique enough veggie condiment to brighten up your juicy, German-style sausages at the next barbecue. You can also easily adapt braised cabbage on the spot to make it spicier, more fruit forward, or however else you wish, moments before your bratwurst is ready. So if you're used to cracking open a jar or making your own sauerkraut at home, consider braised cabbage as your next bratwurst accompaniment instead.
Braising is the preparation method that brings everyday cabbage to life. It's cooked slowly to soften the vegetable and typically finishes sweeter (thanks to the addition of ingredients like sugar) than your fermented sauerkraut. Each has its place, but braised cabbage gives bratwurst a more tender, sweet-sour layer compared to sauerkraut's crunchy, acidic sharpness. Although it's prepared on the stove, you can top your bratwurst with hot or cold braised cabbage. You can also braise red or green cabbage heads, and even imbue them with more flavors that pair wonderfully with bratwurst, including mustard seeds, garlic, onion, and the essence of apples.
Making braised cabbage for bratwurst at home
One of the best ways to cook cabbage, your braised vegetable can be as easy or as complex as you wish. At its most basic, you'll just need the cabbage plus a fat like a neutral oil, butter, or bacon fat, an acid like white or apple cider vinegar, and a sweetener like sugar or a swirl of maple syrup. You will also need the alliums of your preference for more punchy botanical flavor, plus salt, pepper, and additional seasonings like crushed red pepper to taste. Finally, a braising liquid like stock or broth will finish off the dish. Besides the veg, you likely already have most of these items in your pantry.
The actual cooking method is equally simple. Once you've got your head of cabbage sliced to thin shreds fit for bratwurst topping, you'll sauté it in the fat for a few minutes until it's lost a lot of its raw crunch. You can toss in those ancillary flavor enhancers like onion now, too, but add the garlic right before your braise to stave off burning. Your liquids and seasonings will follow, simmering for around 20 minutes until it's ready to serve. The extra moisture should have cooked away by then, but you can also pile the braised cabbage into a fine strainer to remove any remaining drops that might otherwise make your bratwurst bun soggy. Braised cabbage will keep for four or so days in the refrigerator so you can even prepare it in advance before your next BBQ.