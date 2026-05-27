The Genius Spoon Trick For Beautiful Bakery-Worthy Cakes

If you're having trouble removing the chocolate from the spoon, it may be too warm or too cold. If the chocolate isn't popping off easily and you find your finger is kind of "smudging" it as you attempt to slide it off, return it to the fridge. If it's too brittle or otherwise difficult to remove, you may need to leave the spoons on the counter for a few minutes to let them soften slightly. If your chocolate seems too delicate altogether, consider dipping the spoons again to create a second layer. The thicker chocolate should be easier to work with.

To turn your petals into flowers, either stick them directly into your frosted cake or cupcake, arranging them as you go, or build your flowers separately on a sheet of parchment paper in a small bowl (to prop the petals up), using additional melted white chocolate as you go to hold everything together. In either case, you may want to make some smaller petals for the inside of your flowers. To do this, simply dip half of the back of your spoon into the melted chocolate, rather than the entire thing.

If you're working with a particular color palette, feel free to use colored candy melts instead of white chocolate or add some food coloring to the white chocolate. Oil-based or powdered dyes will work best. Add powdered dyes during the melting process, but save oil-based dyes for after the chocolate is melted. You can also mix any color of melted chocolate into melted white chocolate to create a swirl effect for your petals.