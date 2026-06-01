Give Your Salmon A Coat Of This For A Crunch And Flavor Like No Other

Baked salmon is one of the tastiest ways to prepare this popular fish. Done properly, a stint in the oven transforms your salmon fillets into juicy, meaty, tender strips of piscine deliciousness, perfect for pairing with pomegranate-glazed crispy Brussels sprouts or Ree Drummond's super smooth mashed potatoes. However, if you prefer a crispy fish fillet but don't have the time to bread and fry your salmon, coating it in sesame seeds not only gives it the perfect level of crunch, it also adds a ton of extra flavor and nutrition.

For something so tiny and innocuous, sesame seeds are a culinary powerhouse. They bring a nutty, aromatic flavor to everything they touch, while also infusing your food with a hefty dose of fiber, protein, B vitamins, and key minerals. They're also tasty with salmon, adding a mellow umami that makes the fish taste even meatier than usual.

The technique for making sesame-crusted salmon is also extremely simple: press all sides of each fillet into a bed of sesame seeds until evenly coated, and bake as you normally would. The seeds crisp as they bake, creating an unbelievably crunchy crust. If you have trouble getting the seeds to stick, some recipes recommend soaking the salmon in a marinade, or drizzling with citrus juice, to help get a more even coat. You might also choose one of your favorite flavorful glazes for elevating salmon to add a sticky layer between the seeds and fish.