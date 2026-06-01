Give Your Salmon A Coat Of This For A Crunch And Flavor Like No Other
Baked salmon is one of the tastiest ways to prepare this popular fish. Done properly, a stint in the oven transforms your salmon fillets into juicy, meaty, tender strips of piscine deliciousness, perfect for pairing with pomegranate-glazed crispy Brussels sprouts or Ree Drummond's super smooth mashed potatoes. However, if you prefer a crispy fish fillet but don't have the time to bread and fry your salmon, coating it in sesame seeds not only gives it the perfect level of crunch, it also adds a ton of extra flavor and nutrition.
For something so tiny and innocuous, sesame seeds are a culinary powerhouse. They bring a nutty, aromatic flavor to everything they touch, while also infusing your food with a hefty dose of fiber, protein, B vitamins, and key minerals. They're also tasty with salmon, adding a mellow umami that makes the fish taste even meatier than usual.
The technique for making sesame-crusted salmon is also extremely simple: press all sides of each fillet into a bed of sesame seeds until evenly coated, and bake as you normally would. The seeds crisp as they bake, creating an unbelievably crunchy crust. If you have trouble getting the seeds to stick, some recipes recommend soaking the salmon in a marinade, or drizzling with citrus juice, to help get a more even coat. You might also choose one of your favorite flavorful glazes for elevating salmon to add a sticky layer between the seeds and fish.
Ensuring sesame-crusted salmon is a success
Since sesame seeds contain healthy fats, there's a chance your crispy coating may scorch before your salmon is completely baked through. To prevent this, bake your salmon at a slightly lower temperature (about 375 degrees Fahrenheit) and finish it by putting it under the broiler for a minute or two. This is an especially useful tip if you coated the whole salmon fillet with seeds as previously detailed, because the seeds on the bottom of the fillet are against the hot baking sheet, increasing the chances of scorching. Of course, you can always place your fillets on a wire rack on the baking sheet, or use a silicone baking mat, to help keep the heat evenly distributed and prevent burned seeds. You might also consider coating only the top of your salmon in sesame seeds to achieve the desired texture without the additional risk of scorching.
Once you have the technique down, feel free to experiment with different flavors and seasoning blends, such as furikake or everything bagel seasoning. Both blends contain sesame seeds, along with other flavors, to infuse your salmon with the salty goodness of dried seaweed or a burst of dried garlic, respectively. Additionally, though sesame seeds are frequently used in Asian dishes, they also work well with the sweet smokiness of Southwestern flavors, or a simple blend of fresh herbs and spices such as paprika and cilantro.