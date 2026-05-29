The Discontinued '90s Snack People Still Beg Planters To Bring Back

If you were around to witness the rise and fall of Orbitz soda in the '90s, you might remember another once-uber-popular treat from the age of "Clarissa Explains It All" and M.C. Hammer that's now impossible to find: Planters PB Crisps. If you were lucky enough to have them during the golden age of '90s snacks, you remember them well. They had a crispy, almost wafer-like exterior that surrounded a super-sweet interior that blurred the line between straight-up peanut butter and a perfectly sugary frosting. Yes, they had hydrogenated oils. No, we didn't know what they were, and even if we did, they were too delicious to care. The snack's lightness made it easy to absolutely destroy a bag of them in a few minutes (some on Reddit joke that no matter how big of a bag they came across, it was always a one-serving package), and many of us seriously miss the snack and are wishing it would come back to store shelves.

We'd love to taste these popular snacks from the '90s again — and we're not the only ones. Tons of people have taken to social media proclaiming their love for the crispy, salty, sweet, perfect-in-every-way glory that was Planters PB Crisps. Some say that if they could only bring one snack from their childhood, PB Crisps would be it. Others say that the texture was a large part of what made the snack so fantastic, and we'd agree. The super-crispy exterior blended with the almost chalky (in a good way) interior created a blend that you just couldn't stop eating.