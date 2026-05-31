Our Mouthwatering Cauliflower Tacos Feature An Unexpected Flavor Booster

If you think there's no way meatless tacos could be as satisfying and delicious as your favorite chorizo street tacos, think again. Our recipe for roasted cauliflower tacos with the works is jam-packed with lots of bright, zesty flavor from poblano peppers, garlic, and red wine vinegar; an almost meaty texture from the combination of nutty roasted cauliflower and chopped walnuts; and a gorgeous burst of salty, tangy acidity from the addition of capers. Yes, you read that correctly. We put capers in our cauliflower tacos, and we're definitely bragging about it.

Anyone who's ever thought capers look like little green berries is actually correct, as they're made by pickling young, tender berries plucked from caper bushes, which are native to the Mediterranean and the Near East, and appear throughout cuisines local to both areas. It may seem strange, then, to include this ingredient in a Mexican-style dish, but the combo most definitely works. Since the capers are baked with the walnuts and cauliflower in this recipe, they offset the rich nuttiness of both ingredients with a beautifully salty tang.

Folded into the veggie- and walnut-loaded taco filling partway through roasting, the capers enter a playfully tasty game of push and pull with the poblano peppers, hints of lime, and chile pepper seasoning. They brighten each ingredient with a burst of salt, complementing even the crumbled queso fresco atop each taco and marrying the flavors with tart, briny goodness. You can skip them if you want, but your cauliflower tacos will be missing the unexpected nuance capers bring to the dish.