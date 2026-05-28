One Of The Best Pizzas In Chicago Is So Sought-After It Sells Out Daily
Chicago is no stranger to pizzas that stand the test of time. The Windy City has a way of giving pizza lovers an experience they truly won't forget about, plus the city is home to the world's largest pizzeria, Aurelio's, which is located in an old warehouse. But if you're going to grab a cheesy pie in Chicago, then it might as well be one of the most sought-after pizzas around: cue, Milly's Pizza in the Pan.
Founded in 2020 by Robert Maleski, the pizzeria produces a limited number of handmade pies each day, meaning they could sell out in as little as four minutes if you don't place your online order fast enough. The restaurant is named after Maleski's grandmother, who was responsible for teaching him how to cook the type of food that sells out in no time. Some of Milly's pizzas are named after funny popular culture references, such as "Only Pans," which is cup-and-char pepperoni, flory tomatoes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, and condiments, or "Craigslist.org," which is made from peppadew peppers, sausage, mushrooms, toy box tomatoes, red onions, spinach, and ricotta. A 10-inch pizza can be ordered for a starting price of $20 and 14-inch pizzas start at $24.
The website encourages diners to order a pizza online beforehand to avoid disappointment since there are limited number of walk-ins. Getting up at 8 a.m. when the online booking system starts taking orders is the best way to ensure you don't miss out. Pizza lovers can get their hands on a signature Milly's Pizza in the Pan pie in two locations in Chicago: West Town and Lakeview.
What others have to say about Milly's Pizza in the Pan
Since the pizza joint offers the most delicious pizza in the entire state of Illinois, it's no wonder Milly's Pizza in the Pan sells out fast. The pizzas regularly feature in the top lists of pizzerias both locally and internationally, which also explains why there is so much hype. Additionally, the famous pies are made using specific techniques that make them stand out: they're made from dough that cold ferments for about 36 hours and contains cake yeast. The crust is caramelized, which pizza lovers have noted as one of the pie's standout traits.
The pan-style pizzas are often praised for striking the balance of innovation and classic taste. One Reddit user commented: "Idk how they do it, the crust is crispy and the bottom is pillowy soft. Easily the best pizza I've had in Chicago." A reviewer on TikTok shared that the crust was perfectly cooked and the pizza was praiseworthy despite the restaurant's unconventional booking system.
However, some pizza lovers find the online ordering process frustrating and are put off by not being able to easily order by calling or dropping in like you can at some other spots. For this unique experience, only those with dedication will be able to sink their teeth into one of these sought-after Chicago pizzas.