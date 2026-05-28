One Of The Best Pizzas In Chicago Is So Sought-After It Sells Out Daily

Chicago is no stranger to pizzas that stand the test of time. The Windy City has a way of giving pizza lovers an experience they truly won't forget about, plus the city is home to the world's largest pizzeria, Aurelio's, which is located in an old warehouse. But if you're going to grab a cheesy pie in Chicago, then it might as well be one of the most sought-after pizzas around: cue, Milly's Pizza in the Pan.

Founded in 2020 by Robert Maleski, the pizzeria produces a limited number of handmade pies each day, meaning they could sell out in as little as four minutes if you don't place your online order fast enough. The restaurant is named after Maleski's grandmother, who was responsible for teaching him how to cook the type of food that sells out in no time. Some of Milly's pizzas are named after funny popular culture references, such as "Only Pans," which is cup-and-char pepperoni, flory tomatoes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, and condiments, or "Craigslist.org," which is made from peppadew peppers, sausage, mushrooms, toy box tomatoes, red onions, spinach, and ricotta. A 10-inch pizza can be ordered for a starting price of $20 and 14-inch pizzas start at $24.

The website encourages diners to order a pizza online beforehand to avoid disappointment since there are limited number of walk-ins. Getting up at 8 a.m. when the online booking system starts taking orders is the best way to ensure you don't miss out. Pizza lovers can get their hands on a signature Milly's Pizza in the Pan pie in two locations in Chicago: West Town and Lakeview.