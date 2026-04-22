The Chicago Pizza Experience Giving Diners Sweeping Skyline Views
The Chicago food scene is practically synonymous with deep dish pizza, a style known for its filling slices. Giordano's, a local institution serving some of the hands-down best deep dish pizza in the city, is a great place to go for a slice. But the restaurant's Downtown Central Loop location facilitates a more elevated dining experience than the rest, delivering pies to the Skydeck at Willis Tower. The iconic structure rises more than a hundred stories over downtown Chicago, making it the city's tallest building, so you can expect unparalleled views of the skyline here.
You'll either dine on the 103rd or the 99th floor, depending on what experience you seek. At The Ledge, or the 103rd floor, you'll feel like you're floating in the sky, with only a glass separating you from the ground. The dining space is more intimate, so a date for two here is ideal. This experience is only available on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, the 99th floor, which you can book on Friday and Saturday, is more inviting for larger parties. While it's on the lower floor, the view is still breathtaking. Since a restaurant's atmosphere makes the food taste better, just imagine enjoying a slice of pizza from Giordano's at the top of the Willis Tower. You might never want to come down from the high.
What's on the menu
The Skydeck's aptly named Pie in the Sky package buys you a seat with a view and a customizeable pizza menu, so only your favorites are carried over from the neighboring block's Giordano's. You can request as many as six toppings out of an array of choices, including bacon, ground beef, garlic, meatballs, and tomatoes. But a basic pepperoni addition might just do it. Whatever you choose, you will be treated to an iconic Giordano's stuffed deep dish pizza featuring a buttery lower crust and a second layer of dough that traps a molten center of gooey mozzarella. In case you're worried about a too-much-cheese fiesta, it's balanced by Giordano's signature tomato sauce.
Other than the mouthwatering Chicago classic, the Skydeck's dining package also includes salads, desserts, and drinks, and, of course, you have the chance to pick your favorites. There are four salad options, including a classic Caesar, while dessert is a tricky choice between cannoli and tiramisu. Soft drink options include Coca-Cola, Sprite, and lemonade, but diners can also order beer or wine, just note there's a limit of two alcoholic drinks per person. If you only have one day to eat in Chicago and you want to soak up the city views while you munch on some local fare, this might be the experience for you.