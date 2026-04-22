The Chicago Pizza Experience Giving Diners Sweeping Skyline Views

The Chicago food scene is practically synonymous with deep dish pizza, a style known for its filling slices. Giordano's, a local institution serving some of the hands-down best deep dish pizza in the city, is a great place to go for a slice. But the restaurant's Downtown Central Loop location facilitates a more elevated dining experience than the rest, delivering pies to the Skydeck at Willis Tower. The iconic structure rises more than a hundred stories over downtown Chicago, making it the city's tallest building, so you can expect unparalleled views of the skyline here.

You'll either dine on the 103rd or the 99th floor, depending on what experience you seek. At The Ledge, or the 103rd floor, you'll feel like you're floating in the sky, with only a glass separating you from the ground. The dining space is more intimate, so a date for two here is ideal. This experience is only available on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, the 99th floor, which you can book on Friday and Saturday, is more inviting for larger parties. While it's on the lower floor, the view is still breathtaking. Since a restaurant's atmosphere makes the food taste better, just imagine enjoying a slice of pizza from Giordano's at the top of the Willis Tower. You might never want to come down from the high.