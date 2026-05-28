The Genius Way To Give Grilled Bratwurst A New Lease On Life

Once you know how to properly grill bratwurst, its charred exterior and juicy interior may inspire you to find additional ways to infuse these meaty links into more everyday meals. While you can certainly enjoy bratwurst on hoagies topped with spicy mustard and sauerkraut, or sliced and roasted in an easy, five-minute sheet pan meal that starts in the frozen aisle of your neighborhood supermarket, there's a whole new way to enjoy bratwurst: as your protein-of-choice in classic Mexican tacos.

German bratwurst has a one-of-kind flavor and texture compared to other sausages. For example, brats include a wider range of spices than hot dogs, such as coriander, nutmeg, caraway, and lemon zest. Texture-wise, brats are heartier and have a coarser consistency when sliced or chopped compared to ground beef. This robust flavor and hearty texture makes bratwurst a perfect filling upgrade for warm tortillas versus shredded chicken or ground beef.

To prepare your next round of tacos with this flavorful sausage, simply grill your bratwurst links to your liking and add them whole, halved, or chopped directly to warm tortillas. Fortunately, when it comes to serving bratwurst tacos, there are many complementary toppings worth using.