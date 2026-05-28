The Genius Way To Give Grilled Bratwurst A New Lease On Life
Once you know how to properly grill bratwurst, its charred exterior and juicy interior may inspire you to find additional ways to infuse these meaty links into more everyday meals. While you can certainly enjoy bratwurst on hoagies topped with spicy mustard and sauerkraut, or sliced and roasted in an easy, five-minute sheet pan meal that starts in the frozen aisle of your neighborhood supermarket, there's a whole new way to enjoy bratwurst: as your protein-of-choice in classic Mexican tacos.
German bratwurst has a one-of-kind flavor and texture compared to other sausages. For example, brats include a wider range of spices than hot dogs, such as coriander, nutmeg, caraway, and lemon zest. Texture-wise, brats are heartier and have a coarser consistency when sliced or chopped compared to ground beef. This robust flavor and hearty texture makes bratwurst a perfect filling upgrade for warm tortillas versus shredded chicken or ground beef.
To prepare your next round of tacos with this flavorful sausage, simply grill your bratwurst links to your liking and add them whole, halved, or chopped directly to warm tortillas. Fortunately, when it comes to serving bratwurst tacos, there are many complementary toppings worth using.
Delicious ways to serve and enjoy bratwurst tacos
Since perfectly grilled bratwurst has crispy, caramelized skin, pair this sausage with toppings that complement both its signature texture and flavor. If you usually enjoy brats with sauerkraut, try topping bratwurst tacos with a tangy cabbage slaw that features fresh jalapeños and zesty lime juice for a similar bite. Add a dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt upon serving to add a bit of contrast, or top your tacos with homemade pineapple-avocado salsa made with red onion, cilantro, and fresh lime juice for an all-in-one topping that's both tangy and creamy.
For a smokier flavor, grill your brats alongside some poblano and bell peppers. Come mealtime, stack your tortillas with the sausage and veggies for fajita-style tacos. You can also transform traditional bratwurst accompaniments into a few alternative taco toppings. For instance, make a mustard-infused Mexican crema by mixing together whole grain mustard and sour cream. For a bright, crunchy topping, use pickled red cabbage and grated horseradish.
All in all, there are plenty of ways to dress up your next batch of bratwurst tacos. Aside from many unconventional toppings, you can also use standard taco toppings, such as shredded cheese, guacamole, and five-ingredient pico de gallo. Whichever extras you use, make sure to grill your brats until fully cooked and to heat your tortillas for 30 seconds per side directly on your grill for smokier, ultra-flavorful bratwurst tacos.