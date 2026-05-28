The Unlikely Kitchen Tool Culver's Used To Make The First ButterBurgers

There are so many burger-making tips, tricks, and hacks in circulation that it's easy to feel like you've seen it all. You might know the best type of beef for juicer burgers, how to avoid overmixing beef to prevent toughness, and the best way to form the perfect patties. But, if you still wonder how to portion burgers, borrow a technique from Culver's, the fast food chain known for its signature custard and ButterBurgers. Culver's, which originated in Wisconsin in 1984, once used an ice cream scoop to make its famed ButterBurgers.

The tool typically reserved for doling out frozen treats happened to create ideal allotments of meat, according to the company's website. Culver's would scoop, then press the resulting balls into patties right on the grill, where they would be flattened to evenly cook. In addition to easier measuring, using an ice cream scoop is one way to prove you're working with the fresh beef that Culver's still promises today. We've all struggled to crack a pint of extra-frozen Ben & Jerry's, so it's hard to imagine an ice cream scoop faring much better against a block of frozen beef.