One Canned Soup Is All You Need For Pot Roast That's Packed With Flavor

Making French onion pot roast starts with your cut of beef — a chuck roast is best if you're looking for pull-apart tenderness. Searing your chuck roast first will build an even richer flavor, but the addition of canned French onion soup will still give you a tasty result even if you're in a rush and skip this step. Whether you're making this pot roast in the oven or the slow cooker, you can use anywhere between one to five cans of French onion soup for every three to four pounds of meat. Using less soup will give your pot roast a more subtle depth, whereas more soup allows for stronger flavor and enables the meat to be fully submerged in liquid.

You can put in the typical pot roast additives such as carrots and potatoes along with the canned soup, or add some mushrooms in for extra savory flavor. Some even suggest adding in cream of mushroom soup along with French onion for more umami depth. Herbs like rosemary and thyme will also add an earthy touch and are seasonings that belong in any pot roast.

When your pot roast is cooked and ready to be enjoyed, you can make a delicious gravy with the leftover meat juices and onion soup. Gently heat the liquid in a pan and add a flour and cold water slurry to thicken it into a gravy. Pour the mixture over your French onion pot roast for the perfect final touch when serving. This recipe will be on repeat during the colder months.