21 Costco Food Gifts Dad Will Devour This Father's Day
What does dad really want this Father's Day? You can go the tie or socks route, but why not give him something he really wants and actually enjoys, like food? Pretty much every dad loves to eat, and Costco has that covered. Whether the dads in your life are into outdoor adventures, working out, grilling, or chilling with a yummy snack in front of the screen, Costco has a huge assortment of food gifts to suit every taste and every type of dad. From oversized steak samplers to gourmet breakfast kits to baskets of snacks that he can bring to the office, we found the best edible gifts that Costco has to offer.
Even better: with these food gifts, it's not just about eating. That pack of protein might lead to a backyard cookout, for example, while a truffle kit might inspire a gourmet meal at home, making these presents something the whole family can enjoy. So, for dads who like everything from coffee to charcuterie, or who just have a sweet tooth, these Father's Day food gifts won't collect dust in your basement.
Sugar Plum Damn Man Meat and Nut Snack Gift Box
The Sugar Plum Damn Man Meat and Nut Snack Gift Box has a little bit of everything Dad likes to munch on. There are four flavors of beef sticks, including spicy and black pepper. He can also gulp down the nuts and snack packs in flavors that include Thai chili peanut, coconut curry peanut, honey sea salt almond, and taproom mix.
Wine Country Father's Day Gourmet Gift Tote
Treat dads to this sleek Wine Country Father's Day Gourmet Gift Tote, which is filled to the brim with a curated collection of bites with an international flare. It includes bruschetta from Italy, fruit-filled pastries from Ukraine, and chocolate brownies from Spain, to name a few delights.
D'Artagnan Ultimate Steak Lovers Gift Box
Grill master dads should be in heaven with the D'Artagnan Ultimate Steak Lovers Gift Box, which is filled with over 4 pounds of juicy steaks in the finest of cuts. The box includes American wagyu filet mignons, American wagyu patties, and bone-in ribeyes. The gourmet accompaniments, such as black truffle butter, are a delicious way to elevate the cuts.
Rastelli's Variety Protein Locker Pack
For dads who love to cook for a crowd, or who just love their protein, the Rastelli's Variety Protein Locker Pack is a 21-pound feast of poultry, beef, and pork that should fill freezers and stomachs. The vacuum-sealed meat selection includes a range of antibiotic-free beef, burgers, strip steaks, filet mignon tips, pork chops, bacon, and organic chicken breasts.
Utz Pub Crunchy Snack Mix
Gift dad the Utz Pub Crunchy Snack Mix, which is perfect for nibbling on while watching the big game alongside a favorite beverage, or to munch on while hanging out with friends. The blend of crunch and salt is sure to become a new snack favorite.
Healthy Snack Box
If dad is always on the go, he should appreciate being able to stash some of the items in Costco's Healthy Snack Box in his car, bag, or desk. With favorites such as popcorn, pretzels, and fruit snacks, don't be surprised if the kids try to snag some packs as well.
David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack
Treat dad's after-dinner sweets craving with the David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack; it's half gooey, fudgey brownies and half rich, chocolatey cookies. Heat them up for a fresh-from-the-oven flavor.
Branch to Box Snackette Box
The Branch to Box Snackette Box is perfect for dad to keep on hand when he needs a snack boost, or to top salads, oatmeal, or yogurt. There's enough that he can share with his whole office.
Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
The perfect combo of sweet and salty, dad won't be able to put down the Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. They're just what he'll want when he needs a bite of something sweet.
Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket
The Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket is filled with classics that offer a little bit of everything: cheese, salami, and crackers, along with crunchy gourmet treats and sweets such as chocolate chip cookies and cheese straws. It's perfect for the dad who loves to try it all.
Heaton Pecans Large Square Milk Chocolate Covered Pecan Tin
Crunchy pecans meet luscious milk chocolate in the Heaton Pecans Large Square Milk Chocolate Covered Pecan Tin. Dad may love them alongside his coffee, or as an after-dinner sweet.
Wild West Assorted Chocolate Box
The indulgent Wild West Assorted Chocolate Box stands out because all the chocolates are sweetened only with fruit — there are no added sugars. There is also an adventurous collection of flavors, using either 70% rich dark chocolate or 50% creamy oat milk chocolate, with no preservatives or artificial flavors.
Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn
Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn, a combination of caramel corn, rich chocolate drizzle, and creamy white chocolate, is the ultimate sweet-and-salty snack. It's perfect for family movie nights, but you may want to get dad extra — it's sure to go fast.
Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set
For the dad with gourmet tastebuds, the luxurious Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set is sourced from some of the best artisanal producers in Italy. Dad will love it for creating a pasta night like no other.
Napa Sonoma Supply Caffeine Crush Coffee Gift Box
The Napa Sonoma Supply Caffeine Crush Coffee Gift Box is perfect for afternoon pick-me-ups. The set includes one bag of coffee and one box of tea, along with delicious treats, such as chocolate coffee almonds, cookies, popcorn, and biscotti, all with an included mug.
Manhattan Fruitier Savory Sampler Bread, Cheese, Salami and Fruit Gift Basket
The Manhattan Fruitier Savory Sampler Bread, Cheese, Salami and Fruit Gift Basket comes in a picnic-ready hamper made just for a family day out — or perhaps a parent date.
Kirkland Signature Protein Bar Variety Pack
For the dad who likes to hit the gym, make sure he's stocked up with the Kirkland Signature Protein Bar Variety Pack. It comes in two delicious flavors, brownie and chocolate chip cookie dough, and each bar has 21 filling grams of protein.
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Refreshing as a mixer or enjoyed on its own, Dad should love the crisp flavor of Fever Tree Ginger Beer. Some reviewers call it the best-tasting ginger beer they've ever had, plus, ginger beer is key for flavorful, tender chicken.
Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips
Store-bought beef jerky is so expensive, but Kirkland has something better. The Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips are like beef jerky's more serious cousin. The extra-thick cut is filled with savory flavor that jerky fans find irresistible. Dad can pack them for everything from outdoor excursions to post-workout.
Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix Variety Pack
The Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix Variety Pack is filled with a satisfying combination of nuts and fruit that is perfect to stash for on-the-go. Reviewers call the mixes a solid snack, and dad should agree.
Chocolate Moonshine Fudge Variety Party Pack
The Chocolate Moonshine Fudge Variety Party Pack comes with 3 pounds of decadent fudgey flavors, including bourbon salted caramel, Belgian chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, and dark espresso.