21 Costco Food Gifts Dad Will Devour This Father's Day

What does dad really want this Father's Day? You can go the tie or socks route, but why not give him something he really wants and actually enjoys, like food? Pretty much every dad loves to eat, and Costco has that covered. Whether the dads in your life are into outdoor adventures, working out, grilling, or chilling with a yummy snack in front of the screen, Costco has a huge assortment of food gifts to suit every taste and every type of dad. From oversized steak samplers to gourmet breakfast kits to baskets of snacks that he can bring to the office, we found the best edible gifts that Costco has to offer.

Even better: with these food gifts, it's not just about eating. That pack of protein might lead to a backyard cookout, for example, while a truffle kit might inspire a gourmet meal at home, making these presents something the whole family can enjoy. So, for dads who like everything from coffee to charcuterie, or who just have a sweet tooth, these Father's Day food gifts won't collect dust in your basement.