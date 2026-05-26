Most People Organize Their Kitchen In The Wrong Order (It's Simpler Than You Think)

While techniques like dividing your workspace into zones can make the task of declutterring your kitchen less daunting, it certainly doesn't make it an easy job. Particularly because you still have to choose what to keep and decide on where the heck you should put it, which makes it's very difficult to know where to start. Should you prioritize the items you use most often, or begin with things you only haul out for special celebrations? For the most successful reorganization, it's best to start by identifying items you literally can't function without. Some examples of this may be silverware, your favorite coffee mug, and the frying pan you use regularly to make French omelettes using Julia Child's technique. Using the "didn't know" decluttering hack also works well here. After all, if you forgot you had that set of fancy china, chances are low you'll use it in the future.

The next step is putting everything away, starting with items that must be stored in a particular space because of their size or function, regardless of whether they're stored in the same area you use them. For instance, maybe your favorite slow cooker only fits in the cabinet next to your dishwasher, or you prefer to corral cleaning supplies under the sink to avoid contaminating food and cookware. Once each of these items has a dedicated space, you can then put away everything else according to its function. Perhaps you use a handheld milk frother for homemade lattes almost every morning; it should have a dedicated storage space close to where you prepare your coffee, while the muffin tin you use once a week can go in the back of a lower cabinet.