The 'Didn't Know' Kitchen Cleaning Hack That Helps You Declutter

Keeping your kitchen clean, organized, and clutter-free often seems like an uphill battle. From mismatched food containers taking up valuable cabinet space to open packs of snacks and cereal disappearing into the shadows of your pantry, it may feel impossible to declutter this space completely. Fortunately, there are plenty of kitchen decluttering guidelines and tips you can follow to break this process down into smaller, more manageable tasks you can accomplish over time.

To make a lot of progress very quickly and keep the organizational momentum going, the first thing to do when decluttering your kitchen is getting rid of duplicate items and also following the "didn't know" rule. Created as an organizational challenge by professional organizers Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus (better known as The Minimalists), the "didn't know" rule encourages you to go through all of the cabinets and drawers in your kitchen and pull out anything you didn't know or had forgotten that you had.

The idea is to then toss, donate, or give away these items rather than trying to create another dedicated storage space for them. After all, you've gone this long without feeling a burning need to use that veggie spiralizer, French press, or fancy omelet pan — odds are, it just doesn't fit into the way you use your kitchen. Letting go of these items frees up space in your kitchen to store more of the things you use daily, such as tea towels, new baking sheets, or a customized first aid kit to make your kitchen safer.