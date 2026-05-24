Cold Brew Floats Are The Icy, Refreshing Pick-Me-Up We All Deserve

It's hard not to appreciate a good cold brew. You're getting more caffeine than a regular iced coffee, after all, and the smoother taste of cold brew is super refreshing, especially on a hot day. But perhaps you deserve more than just your average afternoon-pick-me-up, hm? Maybe, just maybe, you deserve your coffee served ... with a little bit of a treat. Put that canned cold brew down right this instant, my friend — we're getting cold brew floats, instead.

Cold brew floats are just like root beer floats, but instead of soda, you use — you guessed it — coffee. They're beyond simple to make: All you have to do is pour your cold brew into a glass of ice, and add a scoop of vanilla ice cream (or non-dairy-based options for our lactose-intolerant comrades) on top. The ice cream will melt into the coffee and act as the "milk," of course, but you could always add a bit of milk in there, as well, for an even creamier experience. Behold your afternoon coffee now: It's both functional (gives you energy) and more fun (there's ice cream in there now). Think of it as the chiller version of an affogato, the classic Italian dessert of ice cream and espresso.