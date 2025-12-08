Canned Cold Brew Doesn't Hold A Candle To Fresh. Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a serious coffee drinker, then it's likely you discovered cold brew sometime in the last decade as it exploded in popularity, and it might have even changed your life. Cold brew isn't just another name for iced coffee – it's brewed totally differently and has a distinctly different taste despite both being served cold. While you can brew it at home or order a fresh, chilled cup at many major coffee chains, it's also quite common to consume cold brew from a can. Dozens of major and smaller independent brands sell canned cold brew coffee at grocery stores, so it's never been easier to get a buzzy caffeine fix on the go.

However, many consumers notice that canned cold brew's flavor pales in comparison to the fresh stuff. To find out why that is, Chowhound spoke with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, an ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert. "The FDA requires canned cold brew to be pasteurized, which significantly alters the taste," he explained exclusively to us. Pasteurization uses heat to reduce harmful pathogens in food and drink, which extends the shelf life of cold brew but can interfere with its fresh flavor. "There are often other preservatives added to ensure it is safe to drink and can be stored for a long time, but these can give the cold brew a slightly synthetic flavor," Woodburn-Simmonds said. To avoid that chemically "off" taste, be very picky when buying canned cold brew, or better yet, learn to brew it yourself.