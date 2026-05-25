Why I Choose This Regional Chain Over Applebee's Every Time

As I've gotten older, I've realized that chain restaurants have really lost their luster. To me, Panera is overpriced, I can make Chipotle cheaper and better at home, and Texas Roadhouse, well, it gets a free pass (have you tried those rolls?). But on the nights when the fridge is empty, and the last thing that I want to do is cook (despite my craving for home-cooked food), I have to resort to the casual dining chains of yesteryear.

In my search for a reliable chain, I revisited an old favorite and regional staple in Rhode Island and broader New England: The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub (or, as the locals call it, 99). Now, I grew up going to 99 and even had elementary ice cream socials in the dining room of the location closest to my parents' house in Connecticut. However, as I got older, I kind of scoffed at it. It has a kitsch feel, with Boston Red Sox memorabilia lining the walls (and the promise of Kids Eat Free the day after the team wins), and it's someplace I would associate with my 60-plus-year-old parents and other Boomer diners. However, when I paid my local restaurant a visit, boyfriend in tow, I found a new appreciation for it.

I vehemently refuse to patronize Applebee's because of its awful, horribly inconsistent food. And, like some other sit-down chain restaurants, it has become so impersonal that it feels sterile. But the staff at 99 is always warm, welcoming, and happy to help. It exudes a unique, neighborly, and classically Americana vibe that makes you feel more "in the neighborhood" than an Applebee's ever would. Combine that ethos with a varied, well-executed menu, and you've got a chain restaurant everyone should visit when they're in New England.