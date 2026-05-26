The 15-15-15 Rule You Need To Follow For The Freshest Coffee

Dedicated coffee enthusiasts know the daily joy of drinking the freshest, best-quality cup of coffee possible. To share secrets about how the freshest coffee is produced, Matt Killen, co-owner and Principal Roaster at IMUA Coffee Roasters in Kauai, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the 15-15-15 rule.

The 15-15-15 rule, also called the Rule of 15s, is a three-part timeline designed to guarantee you have the freshest beans and most flavorful cup of coffee possible. A quality coffee roaster may follow the Rule of 15s by instinct. "While I'm not intentionally adhering to the rule, I do practically end up doing so," Killen told us.

Breaking it down, the Rule of 15s suggests the optimal timing for the stages of coffee bean production from harvest to roast, roasting date to use date, and time between grinding to brewing. Freshly picked green coffee beans can be stored for 15 months and still retain freshness, as raw beans don't decay rapidly. If you're wondering how long coffee beans will last once they're roasted, they will retain optimal flavor for about 15 days. Finally, brewing coffee within 15 minutes of grinding it will produce the most flavorful cup. Brewing it right away is even better. As Killen explained, "We only grind for our cafe prior to immediate use." Coffee from some of the best coffee roasters in America will likely be fresher than coffee from a large chain brand. "If a customer is purchasing from a small roastery, it's almost guaranteed that their product will be adhering to the Rule of 15s, whether intentionally or not," Killen said.