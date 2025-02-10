How Long Do Coffee Beans Really Last?

Coffee is arguably the nectar of the gods, and without it, most of us would have a pretty hard time getting up in the morning. While many folks are fond of using Nespresso pods, if you're the type of person that likes to grind your own beans, it's crucial to know how long coffee beans last if you want the freshest, most flavorful coffee possible. Unfortunately, how long coffee beans last depends on several factors, such as whether they're opened or unopened, and how they've been stored.

Coffee beans are at their freshest immediately after being roasted, but you actually shouldn't use coffee beans that are too fresh because they need a bit of time to develop their flavors and aromas. This means they'll taste best up to two weeks after roasting. However, these features will degrade over time, especially when the beans are exposed to air, which oxidizes their natural oils. While beans can remain fresh for two weeks after being roasted, once opened, a bag from the grocery store can last between one and three weeks at room temperature, depending on how it's stored. Unopened, a bag should be used within a few months.

That said, you should always look at the packaging your coffee beans come in, because some are better for preserving freshness than others. Ideally, choose bags of coffee beans with one-way valves that allow C02 produced by the beans to escape while keeping oxygen out. Bags like these are also often flushed with nitrogen before sealing to remove air from the bag. When unopened, these beans can last up to a year.