The Aldi Cookies I Think Are Outrageously Underrated
A cookie aisle hates to see me coming. While I am an equal-opportunity cookie enjoyer and have ranked Girl Scouts cookies from worst to best, sampled and reviewed a seemingly endless selection of store-bought chocolate chip cookies, gone for premium brands like Tate's, and left no package of Pepperidge Farm cookies unturned, I have a special place for Aldi's cookie selection. Aldi carries plenty of cookie options, running the gamut from Girl Scout lookalikes to bakery-style soft cookies, but the best one isn't what you'd suspect. Now, I wouldn't blame you for reaching for favorites like chocolate chip or chocolate sandwich cookies, but the real winner in the Aldi cookie aisle is a bit more unique: Benton's Hazelnut Biscuits.
This unassuming bag of cookies is one of Aldi's German-imported offerings, though there is nothing outwardly German about them. The little buttery shortbread cookies, which you can eat in a single bite, sandwich a creamy Nutella dupe of a filling. The cookies themselves lack sweetness, as the filling provides all the sweet chocolatiness you need from a bite-sized treat. The dough is buttery enough to be considered shortbread adjacent, though not so strongly buttery that the richness distracts from the filling. It's a really well-balanced snack — which is not what I'd expect from a bag of store-bought cookies priced at a mere $2.45 at the time of writing. My only gripe is that I wish they were bigger so I could dip them into a cold glass of milk, but there is something undeniably charming about such cute, delicious cookies.
Aldi shoppers also love these cookies
When I first tried these Aldi cookies, the only reason why they didn't win the title of top cookie for me — at the time — was that I suspected they were a limited-time thing. Aldi loves to bring these international items into stores at select times of the year, but much to my delight, these have remained a stalwart in the cookie aisle.
Folks on the internet have taken to this Aldi offering as much as I have. "I meant to eat two and I ate the whole bag," said one Reddit user (I, too, am guilty as charged). Other shoppers said that they liked these biscuit cookies as an alternative to Nutella cookies (which I didn't know were a thing). Aldi's version is pretty clearly a dupe, and if public opinion holds any weight, it appears to be a superior product (and cheaper at that). "I like them better than the Nutella ones, I think the Aldi ones aren't as sweet," said another Redditor. Aside from eating these cookies straight from the bag, they would also make for an excellent ice cream topping — especially when the ice cream base is hazelnut or creamy coffee. Just maybe buy more than one at a time, since you're likely to "just one more" yourself until the bag is empty.