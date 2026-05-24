The Aldi Cookies I Think Are Outrageously Underrated

A cookie aisle hates to see me coming. While I am an equal-opportunity cookie enjoyer and have ranked Girl Scouts cookies from worst to best, sampled and reviewed a seemingly endless selection of store-bought chocolate chip cookies, gone for premium brands like Tate's, and left no package of Pepperidge Farm cookies unturned, I have a special place for Aldi's cookie selection. Aldi carries plenty of cookie options, running the gamut from Girl Scout lookalikes to bakery-style soft cookies, but the best one isn't what you'd suspect. Now, I wouldn't blame you for reaching for favorites like chocolate chip or chocolate sandwich cookies, but the real winner in the Aldi cookie aisle is a bit more unique: Benton's Hazelnut Biscuits.

This unassuming bag of cookies is one of Aldi's German-imported offerings, though there is nothing outwardly German about them. The little buttery shortbread cookies, which you can eat in a single bite, sandwich a creamy Nutella dupe of a filling. The cookies themselves lack sweetness, as the filling provides all the sweet chocolatiness you need from a bite-sized treat. The dough is buttery enough to be considered shortbread adjacent, though not so strongly buttery that the richness distracts from the filling. It's a really well-balanced snack — which is not what I'd expect from a bag of store-bought cookies priced at a mere $2.45 at the time of writing. My only gripe is that I wish they were bigger so I could dip them into a cold glass of milk, but there is something undeniably charming about such cute, delicious cookies.