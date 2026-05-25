Some Pork Labeled Ham Isn't The Meat You Know And Love

This isn't a riddle: Sometimes, when you're at the grocery store, the ham you're buying isn't totally ham. The trick is there are various labels that distinguish "real" ham from ham that is effectively padded with water or brine. These labels are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The four labels are "ham," "ham with natural juices," "ham with water added," and "ham and water product."

Unsurprisingly, plain old ham is the hammiest. It needs to have a 20.5% protein content in the leanest part of the ham. Next is "ham with natural juices," which is arguably the most deceptive-sounding label since it has water added to it (around 7% to 8% of the weight is from added water). It also has to have a protein content between 18.5 and 20.5%. Although adding water is considered a ploy to make more money by adding weight to the meat, there are some advantages to this type of ham. While "regular" ham has the meatiest taste, it can dry out, particularly if you're cooking it, so you may want to opt for the natural juices version in this case. "Ham with water added" can have up to 10% water weight, and must be at least 17% protein. More water means less hammy flavor, but it can be easier to slice this variety.