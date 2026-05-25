Not Spam Or Deviled Ham: The Old-School Canned Meat Boomers Are Keeping Alive On Grocery Shelves
You have probably heard of salty-sweet canned meats like spam or deviled ham, the old-school canned spread that starred in dinner parties. They're both good budget-friendly options with long shelf lives that have been around since the early 20th century. But there's one canned meat you may not have heard of unless you're in a certain age group (we're looking at you, boomers).
Luncheon meat loaves are still on store shelves, but Gen Z may not have heard of this little treat. You can find it at Walmart or even Dollar Tree. Walmart sells a luncheon meat option under its Great Value brand that's made with pork. Or you can opt for the chicken version, which is made by Iberia. Then there's the Dollar Tree luncheon loaf made by a company called Celebrity. When shopping for price, that's the best choice since it's just $1.50, with Walmart's pork version at $2.26 and its chicken version at $4.07.
Other than the price, the best thing about luncheon loaf is its shelf life. If it's stored properly in a cool, dry area, and the container doesn't have any damage to it, the luncheon loaf can last nearly indefinitely. However, for the best taste, use within 2 to 5 years. Still, that's a long shelf life. It's perfect for stocking up on emergency food, whether it's in a bunker or a storm kit. It's also a great food to take camping or hiking if you want something that you can pop open and warm up on an open fire.
What to make with canned luncheon meat
Luncheon meat goes really well with eggs. Add some toast and fruit, and you have a nice, well-rounded breakfast. Empty the loaf onto a cutting board and slice it into long, flat pieces. Some people like thick, juicy slices, while others enjoy thin, crispy slices. Fry them up in a pan and serve with your fried, poached, boiled, or scrambled eggs, which should always start in a cold pan. This works as well for spam as it does for your good old luncheon meat.
Need a protein for your fried rice? You can even add luncheon meat to your favorite fried rice dish. Dice up the meat into chunks and fry it with your rice, onions, eggs, garlic, oil, and seasonings for a delicious homemade fried rice. The fat from the meat flavors the whole dish nicely. However, you might need low-sodium soy sauce for this one since luncheon meat tends to have a lot of sodium.
Luncheon meat also makes a great base for burgers. You can empty the meat into a bowl and mash it with a fork, then add breadcrumbs, onions, chiles, green onions, eggs, and seasoning and mix well. Pan-fry, then add to a bun with some sauce and your favorite burger toppings (like tomatoes, onions, and lettuce), and you'll have a delicious luncheon meat burger you may make again and again.