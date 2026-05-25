Not Spam Or Deviled Ham: The Old-School Canned Meat Boomers Are Keeping Alive On Grocery Shelves

You have probably heard of salty-sweet canned meats like spam or deviled ham, the old-school canned spread that starred in dinner parties. They're both good budget-friendly options with long shelf lives that have been around since the early 20th century. But there's one canned meat you may not have heard of unless you're in a certain age group (we're looking at you, boomers).

Luncheon meat loaves are still on store shelves, but Gen Z may not have heard of this little treat. You can find it at Walmart or even Dollar Tree. Walmart sells a luncheon meat option under its Great Value brand that's made with pork. Or you can opt for the chicken version, which is made by Iberia. Then there's the Dollar Tree luncheon loaf made by a company called Celebrity. When shopping for price, that's the best choice since it's just $1.50, with Walmart's pork version at $2.26 and its chicken version at $4.07.

Other than the price, the best thing about luncheon loaf is its shelf life. If it's stored properly in a cool, dry area, and the container doesn't have any damage to it, the luncheon loaf can last nearly indefinitely. However, for the best taste, use within 2 to 5 years. Still, that's a long shelf life. It's perfect for stocking up on emergency food, whether it's in a bunker or a storm kit. It's also a great food to take camping or hiking if you want something that you can pop open and warm up on an open fire.