Where Costco's Strawberries Come From

Strawberries are especially sensitive to growing conditions, making it hard for most stores to keep their shelves stocked with quality berries while also keeping prices competitive. That's why Costco strawberries come from a rotating group of suppliers across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The warehouse chain doesn't lock itself into just one grower. Instead, the source tends to shift by region, season, and cost at any given time, meaning it varies depending on when and where you shop. That said, California plays a big role in Costco's strawberry sourcing, especially during peak growing seasons.

That's not all that surprising. The California Strawberry Board announced in 2025 that California farms supply most of the strawberries in the U.S. GoodFarms, a brand from Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce, supplies strawberries from Equitable Food Initiative-certified farms in Watsonville, California, and has stocked Costco locations on the West Coast, in the Northeast, and in Hawaii since at least 2016. Nature's Choice Produce, a San Diego-based company, has also posted a video on social media showing its organic strawberries on Costco's shelves. California Giant Berry Farms is even sending berries to Costco's first Shanghai location.

But one of Costco's most talked-about strawberry products is the Dreamberry, part of the Sunset Wow Berries line from Mastronardi Produce. Unlike standard strawberry varieties, Dreamberries are known for being especially large, sweet, and juicy — probably why they've developed somewhat of a cult following. Mastronardi is a fourth-generation family-owned greenhouse grower. They have facilities in both the U.S. and Canada. Growing in a greenhouse helps the berries maintain their flavor and appearance more consistently throughout the year, which likely contributes to their popularity with Costco shoppers looking for premium fruit year-round.