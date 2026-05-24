The Reason You Don't Really See Turkey Burgers As A Fast Food Menu Option

Turkey can be crafted into delicious, low-fat burgers, serving as an alternative to beef. However, for numerous reasons, you don't see turkey burgers at many fast-food restaurants. While a few chains have tried offering these burgers, many ultimately decided to discontinue them. However, you will find turkey burgers at a select few fast-food restaurants that stuck with them.

There are a few reasons that turkey burgers don't appear on many fast-food menus. Turkey is a lean meat, and because it has less fat, it can become dry and less flavorful. This makes preparing and serving them in a fast-food setting difficult, and is often why it can be necessary to upgrade turkey burgers with special ingredients to make them juicy. Despite this, there is consumer demand for turkey burgers, especially for customers who enjoy the less-fatty meat.

Offering turkey burgers requires more resources to organize new supply chains and decreases efficiency by adding new food preparation processes stacked on top of existing ones, which reduces profitability. In addition, because turkey burgers have less fat and shrink less, which is why you can use a smaller patty when you cook turkey burgers compared to beef, they often need fillers like eggs, breadcrumbs, or mayonnaise to keep them moist, firm, and plump. When a restaurant needs added ingredients and more preparation time to produce a menu item like a turkey burger, it costs more. Turkey is also more expensive to produce reliably and consistently in large quantities.