Ditch The Meat And Use This Canned Ingredient For Buffalo Chicken Dip Packed With Fiber
Buffalo chicken dip isn't just a must-have on game day — it's appropriate for pretty much any event. Not only is the recipe for classic spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip fairly simple, its flavors are pretty universally popular, meaning it's an easy way to contribute to a potluck or celebration. Of course, if you're trying to max out your fiber intake, there's not a ton of fiber to speak of in classic buffalo chicken dip. The good news is that you can fix this with one swap that's also packed with protein and may make this recipe come together even faster.
Simply swap the chicken in your buffalo chicken dip for a can of protein and fiber-packed chickpeas. Although chicken is still king when it comes to protein (weighing in at around 43 grams per cup compared to 14 grams per cup in chickpeas), chicken contains 0 grams of fiber, while chickpeas provide a whopping 12.5 grams per 1-cup serving. That's nearly half of the daily fiber recommendation for adults, which is an average of about 30 grams per day.
Giving your favorite appetizer a vegetarian makeover may be an effective way to meet your daily fiber goals, but this swap has some culinary merit as well. Chickpeas have a more umami flavor that pairs perfectly with spicy and salty elements. Its nuttiness and starchy, lightly crisp texture complements the creamy, cheesy elements in the dish.
Buffalo chickpea dip is an ideal appetizer
Not only is buffalo chickpea dip tasty and full of fiber, but it's also slightly less time-consuming to make than its classic counterpart. Rather than shredding chicken with two forks for an eternity, you can open a can or two of chickpeas, rinse, drain, and fold into your cheese and hot sauce mixture with a food processor or standing mixer. If you're using pure elbow grease to mix everything together, be sure to mash the chickpeas lightly with a fork to help incorporate them and produce more of that crisp, starchy texture after a trip to the oven.
If you're concerned about your food processor or mixer shredding the fiber in your chickpeas into bits, there's no need to worry. The same fiber myth we've been told about smoothies applies here, too, as blending fiber-rich foods doesn't destroy the fiber in them — it may actually make it more accessible and easier to digest. Additionally, if you'd like to amp up the flavor in this dish and make it even more fiber-full, simply fold in ingredients like lightly sauteed bell peppers, spinach, or even jalapeños and poblanos to turn up the heat and the fiber simultaneously. You can also lean a bit more into the Mediterranean flavors with this dish by nixing blue cheese in favor of feta, or swap sour cream or mayo for Greek yoghurt and a sprinkling of chopped olives to finish.