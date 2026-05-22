Ditch The Meat And Use This Canned Ingredient For Buffalo Chicken Dip Packed With Fiber

Buffalo chicken dip isn't just a must-have on game day — it's appropriate for pretty much any event. Not only is the recipe for classic spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip fairly simple, its flavors are pretty universally popular, meaning it's an easy way to contribute to a potluck or celebration. Of course, if you're trying to max out your fiber intake, there's not a ton of fiber to speak of in classic buffalo chicken dip. The good news is that you can fix this with one swap that's also packed with protein and may make this recipe come together even faster.

Simply swap the chicken in your buffalo chicken dip for a can of protein and fiber-packed chickpeas. Although chicken is still king when it comes to protein (weighing in at around 43 grams per cup compared to 14 grams per cup in chickpeas), chicken contains 0 grams of fiber, while chickpeas provide a whopping 12.5 grams per 1-cup serving. That's nearly half of the daily fiber recommendation for adults, which is an average of about 30 grams per day.

Giving your favorite appetizer a vegetarian makeover may be an effective way to meet your daily fiber goals, but this swap has some culinary merit as well. Chickpeas have a more umami flavor that pairs perfectly with spicy and salty elements. Its nuttiness and starchy, lightly crisp texture complements the creamy, cheesy elements in the dish.