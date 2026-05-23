Turn The Heat Up On Hash Browns With Just One Addition
Hash browns are one of those iconic yet neutral breakfast foods that often benefit from an extra dose of flavor. If you're someone who likes to top their daily plate of eggs and hash browns with a glug or two of hot sauce, there is a more complex condiment you may want to try. Instead of pairing your next batch of crispy spuds with conventional hot sauce, fresh jalapeños, or dried chili flakes, try a spoonful of chili crisp. Made with an extensive assortment of fried aromatics, chili peppers, soy beans, and spices all packed in oil, this Chinese condiment is sure to give your hash browns a significant flavor upgrade.
Texture-wise, hash browns are usually soft in the middle yet have a crispy exterior. By incorporating your favorite store-bought chili crisp (either before or after cooking), the flavorful potatoes also gain an extra dose of crunchy goodness. In terms of taste, chili crisp contains a jumble of savory, acidic, and umami-based flavors. These bright, intense flavor notes offset the salt and fat in freshly prepared hash browns which make for a more well-rounded eating experience.
The best part? Chili crisp is extremely easy to pair with hash browns. You can either add some of this complex condiment to your potatoes during preparation or use chili crisp as your go-to topping of choice on homemade or store-bought varieties alike.
Tasty ways to prepare and enjoy hash browns with chili crisp
If you're making your own hash browns from scratch, mix some chili crisp into your drained, shredded potatoes before cooking. You can also incorporate a bit of flour if you want to shape your hash browns into a patty or just give them a crispier texture. From here, simply cook your potatoes in the only frying pan that makes perfect hash browns every time: a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet. The chili oil along with the crunchy shallots and onions will become even more crisp during the frying process and give your hash browns an extra kick straight from the pan.
You can also add chili crisp to frozen, reheated hash browns, either as they cook or once they're finished, or spoon some on fast food hash browns, which we've ranked. Since chili crisp has a certain level of heat but ranges in spiciness, feel free to give it a boost or mellow it out with other ingredients depending on your preference for spicy foods. For example, you can add extra heat by making your own chili crisp with not only dried peppers but powdered Szechuan pepper. Or, if you're using a jarred variety and want to tone down the heat, pair your hash browns with a creamy condiment like Greek yogurt or sour cream.
When it comes to serving, pair chili crisp hash browns with savory breakfast foods like soft scrambled eggs and bacon. Or, opt for chorizo for a smokier meat with a bit of spice. Other complementary ingredients include sliced avocado, green onions, shredded cheese, and kimchi, which provides a tangy finishing touch.