Turn The Heat Up On Hash Browns With Just One Addition

Hash browns are one of those iconic yet neutral breakfast foods that often benefit from an extra dose of flavor. If you're someone who likes to top their daily plate of eggs and hash browns with a glug or two of hot sauce, there is a more complex condiment you may want to try. Instead of pairing your next batch of crispy spuds with conventional hot sauce, fresh jalapeños, or dried chili flakes, try a spoonful of chili crisp. Made with an extensive assortment of fried aromatics, chili peppers, soy beans, and spices all packed in oil, this Chinese condiment is sure to give your hash browns a significant flavor upgrade.

Texture-wise, hash browns are usually soft in the middle yet have a crispy exterior. By incorporating your favorite store-bought chili crisp (either before or after cooking), the flavorful potatoes also gain an extra dose of crunchy goodness. In terms of taste, chili crisp contains a jumble of savory, acidic, and umami-based flavors. These bright, intense flavor notes offset the salt and fat in freshly prepared hash browns which make for a more well-rounded eating experience.

The best part? Chili crisp is extremely easy to pair with hash browns. You can either add some of this complex condiment to your potatoes during preparation or use chili crisp as your go-to topping of choice on homemade or store-bought varieties alike.