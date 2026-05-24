Forget Wings, This Is The Best Thing To Eat In Buffalo
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It's no secret that chicken wings have become one of the most popular parts of the bird. Luckily, Buffalo brings those wings to the forefront of things. As a Buffalo native, I appreciate that. But I also know the city's food scene is about much more. Buffalo cuisine is all about the kind of late-night, filling food that's as delicious as it is messy. While that ties to Buffalo wings, it also brings us to hot dogs.
And there's one regional Buffalo chain that's serving hot dogs on par with the other great American dog styles. Locals already know we're talking about Ted's Hot Dogs. It has locations scattered across the suburbs, from North Tonawanda to Orchard Park and Cheektowaga.
You'll hear Ted's is a tradition, and it has been for a long time. Theodore Spiro Liaros started the business serving workers building the city's famous Peace Bridge back in the 1920s. Since then, customers have loved not only the food, but the front-and-center kitchens that kept the magic happening right in front of guests. A century later, it's still magical.
It's all about the process at Ted's Hot Dogs
One of the things that makes this chain stand out is its use of Sahlen's brand hot dogs, which are known for their distinctive snap and a pork and beef mix. Sahlen's hot dogs also come with a high amount of charring, that comes from charcoal grilling.
Ted's uses the dogs right: The casing is blackened and charred in the best, most flavorful way possible. There's something of an art to getting the perfect char on a Ted's hot dog, and it involves getting the casing to split just right. The skin gets all crackly and flavorful, the inside gets smoking hot. Arriving at any location feels like walking into a backyard barbecue at the height of summer. The only downside is that Ted's might just ruin the texture of other hot dogs for you.
And the toppings? They're delicious, too. Seriously, don't skip the pickle spear. There's also a killer hot sauce, which you can order on Amazon. Sure, you can try to replicate it, but you can't — the recipe's a secret. Ted's also serves outstanding burgers, and the onion rings are a must.