Forget Wings, This Is The Best Thing To Eat In Buffalo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that chicken wings have become one of the most popular parts of the bird. Luckily, Buffalo brings those wings to the forefront of things. As a Buffalo native, I appreciate that. But I also know the city's food scene is about much more. Buffalo cuisine is all about the kind of late-night, filling food that's as delicious as it is messy. While that ties to Buffalo wings, it also brings us to hot dogs.

And there's one regional Buffalo chain that's serving hot dogs on par with the other great American dog styles. Locals already know we're talking about Ted's Hot Dogs. It has locations scattered across the suburbs, from North Tonawanda to Orchard Park and Cheektowaga.

You'll hear Ted's is a tradition, and it has been for a long time. Theodore Spiro Liaros started the business serving workers building the city's famous Peace Bridge back in the 1920s. Since then, customers have loved not only the food, but the front-and-center kitchens that kept the magic happening right in front of guests. A century later, it's still magical.