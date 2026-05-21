My Favorite Fast-Casual Chain Is Only Available In 7 States — Everybody Else Is Missing Out
Imagine you walk into a fast-casual restaurant set up like Chipotle, but you're immediately hit with the scent of garlic and marinara sauce. No, you're not in heaven, you're at Piada Italian Street Food. While it may not be what everyone thinks of when it comes to Midwest comfort food, it was my go-to restaurant when I lived in Dayton, Ohio, for six years. It's only located in Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. If you're lucky enough to be near one, it's absolutely worth the stop, and I'm sorry to inform you that you won't stop craving it for years to come.
Piada Italian Street Food offers similar customization options as Chipotle, but for Italian food. You can pick from a pasta bowl, a salad, or a piada, an Italian-style flatbread similar to a tortilla. From there, you build your own entree or stick to a curated option from the menu. Like Chipotle, you choose a protein; options include grilled chicken, grilled steak, crispy chicken fritte (my personal favorite), hot fried chicken, Italian sausage, grass-fed meatballs, or salmon. If you're looking to straight-up carb out, you can skip the protein (it also makes your meal cheaper).
What to know before you try Piada Italian Street Food
There are a few things to keep in mind to make the most of your order. The sauces are what really make the meal at Piada Italian Street Food, so ask for some extra on the side (I found this especially necessary with salads since employees aren't exactly heavy-handed with the dressing). I always topped my salads with Parmesan crisps, pancetta (it adds serious flavor that's different from bacon), and spicy ranch, but there are a ton of options; the roasted broccoli is fantastic, as is the sweet corn and tomato blend.
Also, be sure you get a garlic dough (a piada wrap loaded with melted mozzarella, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil) with your meal. Some meals come with them, and it's worth paying extra if you must. To top off your top-of-the-line Midwestern fast-casual experience, I recommend heading to the nearest Graeter's, an absolutely unbeatable premium ice cream brand with brick-and-mortar shops throughout Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.