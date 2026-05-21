My Favorite Fast-Casual Chain Is Only Available In 7 States — Everybody Else Is Missing Out

Imagine you walk into a fast-casual restaurant set up like Chipotle, but you're immediately hit with the scent of garlic and marinara sauce. No, you're not in heaven, you're at Piada Italian Street Food. While it may not be what everyone thinks of when it comes to Midwest comfort food, it was my go-to restaurant when I lived in Dayton, Ohio, for six years. It's only located in Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. If you're lucky enough to be near one, it's absolutely worth the stop, and I'm sorry to inform you that you won't stop craving it for years to come.

Piada Italian Street Food offers similar customization options as Chipotle, but for Italian food. You can pick from a pasta bowl, a salad, or a piada, an Italian-style flatbread similar to a tortilla. From there, you build your own entree or stick to a curated option from the menu. Like Chipotle, you choose a protein; options include grilled chicken, grilled steak, crispy chicken fritte (my personal favorite), hot fried chicken, Italian sausage, grass-fed meatballs, or salmon. If you're looking to straight-up carb out, you can skip the protein (it also makes your meal cheaper).