The 70-Year Evolution Of KFC's Colonel Sanders Mascot

A fast food restaurant's silly mascot may seem insignificant, but when a customer sees it, it can trigger emotions, memories, and even the impulse to go eat there. It's something that a passerby can recognize in any corner of the world, much like if they see one like Ronald McDonald and associate this mascot with eating Happy Meals as a child. Take KFC, for example. The fast food chain has the greatest distribution of its restaurants throughout the world with 30,000 locations in over 150 countries. You'll likely be able to recognize the white and red branding on a trip in China, but what really confirms the identity of the restaurant is the face of Colonel Sanders himself.

Unlike the mascots of McDonald's and Burger King, Colonel Sanders was indeed a real person with an incredibly interesting life. Born Harland Sanders in 1890, the businessman didn't get into fried chicken until he was 40 years old. After a varied career of serving the U.S. Army and working as a firefighter amongst other odd jobs, he began operating car service stations and serving hungry travelers his special 11-spice fried chicken recipe. Sanders passed away in 1980 at the age of 90 — but his cheery, iconic face will forever live on as KFC's mascot.

His face, depicted typically as a black and white line drawing, remains a core component in all of the fast food spot's designs over the years. That said, there have been some interesting updates over the decades, and even some modern-day celebrity takes on the mascot. Here is how the KFC mascot has changed over the years.