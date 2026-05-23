The Old-School Saloon Meal Deal You Won't Find At Bars Anymore

People's fascination with the era before Prohibition — when nearly all alcohol became illegal — never seems to fade. This is especially true of the old saloon, where a weary traveler or tired worker could buy a drink and get a meal to go with it: a free lunch, if you will. It's difficult to get anything for free at a bar today, but pre-Prohibition saloons across the United States gave away food to keep patrons inside buying drinks. Purchase a glass of whiskey or a beer and you might get a sandwich, beans, or whatever was still available at the saloon's lunch table. Sure, you might get swindled at the card table, but at least you wouldn't go hungry.

The question you might be asking is: Was the food any good? The answer actually depends on where you happened to be and how many options you had in town. Smaller towns had fewer saloons and less money to invest in a free lunch. You might get pickled eggs, baked beans, or a stew made from leftover meats and whatever vegetables were around. Bigger towns with more competition meant saloon owners had to work harder to keep patrons there. A New York Times article from 1875 describes one saloon in New Orleans with French waiters serving bread with butter, oyster soup, spoonfuls of vegetables, and freshly carved beef.