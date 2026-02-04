Who Whiskey Bars Are Actually For (And Why People Love Them)

It may seem daunting at first, but once inside, the average whiskey bar is inviting and comfortable. Seven Grand in Los Angeles is an inclusive place complete with pool tables and live music. It offers whiskey-tasting experiences that feature interesting sips and tasting guidance to boost your confidence. In addition to ambience, whiskey bars are all about variety. The Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Washington, D.C., for instance, boasts thousands of whiskey options. If you're lucky, renowned bartender and Jack Rose beverage director Joe Oddo will put on a show for you. But even if it's not him, all you have to do is relax and delight in your bartender's skill and experience to have a great night.

Beyond a welcoming vibe, generous bottle selection, and knowledgeable bartenders, the best whiskey bars do one thing better than others: build community. As you enjoy a glass of Old Grandad Bottled in Bond, try leaning over to the person next to you and ask what they're drinking and why they chose it. From that moment on, all you need to do is prepare for the recommendations. You may already know that Gentleman Jack ranks high among the Jack Daniel's roster and start your night with a glass on the rocks. Before long, you'll find yourself trying something new to you, like Blanton's Straight from the Barrel served neat or an old fashioned cocktail made with the country's oldest bottled bourbon.