Who Whiskey Bars Are Actually For (And Why People Love Them)
The very thought of a whiskey bar may sound intimidating, especially if you're not confident in your own whiskey knowledge. If you've never been to one, you're likely to picture one of two scenarios. You may have visions of entitled connoisseurs with perfectly groomed mustaches sipping brands only they know and uttering words like "single-malt," as if everyone knows what makes it special. Or you might picture grizzled bar veterans drinking the hardest bourbon until a bar fight breaks out.
The truth lies somewhere in the middle of the two extreme visions. Rest assured that if you have even a mild interest in whiskey, then you are welcome. Whiskey has a long history and as you build an interest in it, that habit can get expensive. Not everybody can afford a bottle of Redbreast 12-year Cask Strength Irish Whiskey, but they can enjoy a glass of it on a night out. Instead of an intimidating atmosphere, picture a comfortable gathering place for drinkers of all backgrounds and experience levels to enjoy a glass of bourbon or Scotch.
And here's why you'll love them too
It may seem daunting at first, but once inside, the average whiskey bar is inviting and comfortable. Seven Grand in Los Angeles is an inclusive place complete with pool tables and live music. It offers whiskey-tasting experiences that feature interesting sips and tasting guidance to boost your confidence. In addition to ambience, whiskey bars are all about variety. The Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Washington, D.C., for instance, boasts thousands of whiskey options. If you're lucky, renowned bartender and Jack Rose beverage director Joe Oddo will put on a show for you. But even if it's not him, all you have to do is relax and delight in your bartender's skill and experience to have a great night.
Beyond a welcoming vibe, generous bottle selection, and knowledgeable bartenders, the best whiskey bars do one thing better than others: build community. As you enjoy a glass of Old Grandad Bottled in Bond, try leaning over to the person next to you and ask what they're drinking and why they chose it. From that moment on, all you need to do is prepare for the recommendations. You may already know that Gentleman Jack ranks high among the Jack Daniel's roster and start your night with a glass on the rocks. Before long, you'll find yourself trying something new to you, like Blanton's Straight from the Barrel served neat or an old fashioned cocktail made with the country's oldest bottled bourbon.