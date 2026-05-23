The Big Brand Behind Texas Roadhouse's Store-Bought Rolls

If you've ever been to Texas Roadhouse, you've almost certainly tried the chain's iconic dinner rolls with honey cinnamon butter. But did you know you can actually buy some Texas Roadhouse products in stores, including those treasured rolls? If you're wondering what brand produces them, it might be a name you're familiar with: The Marzetti Company (also abbreviated as T. Marzetti).

Marzetti is the name behind a number of store-bought products, from salad dressings and dips to croutons and dinner rolls. Besides its own branded items and its collaboration with Texas Roadhouse, the company also owns brands like Sister Schubert's and New York Bakery (known for its frozen Texas toast). Marzetti has a brand licensing partnership with Texas Roadhouse, which allows it to produce the chain restaurant's rolls (and a couple other items) for purchase in retail stores. The partnership between the two companies first launched in 2024, and since then, it's brought a nice sales boost to T. Marzetti's products.