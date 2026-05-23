The Big Brand Behind Texas Roadhouse's Store-Bought Rolls
If you've ever been to Texas Roadhouse, you've almost certainly tried the chain's iconic dinner rolls with honey cinnamon butter. But did you know you can actually buy some Texas Roadhouse products in stores, including those treasured rolls? If you're wondering what brand produces them, it might be a name you're familiar with: The Marzetti Company (also abbreviated as T. Marzetti).
Marzetti is the name behind a number of store-bought products, from salad dressings and dips to croutons and dinner rolls. Besides its own branded items and its collaboration with Texas Roadhouse, the company also owns brands like Sister Schubert's and New York Bakery (known for its frozen Texas toast). Marzetti has a brand licensing partnership with Texas Roadhouse, which allows it to produce the chain restaurant's rolls (and a couple other items) for purchase in retail stores. The partnership between the two companies first launched in 2024, and since then, it's brought a nice sales boost to T. Marzetti's products.
How the frozen rolls stack up, plus T. Marzetti's other Texas Roadhouse products
Customers generally think the frozen rolls are similar to the fresh-baked ones you get at Texas Roadhouse. In a r/frozendinners Reddit thread, one user wrote, "As someone who's been to Texas Roadhouse [I] can say they do actually taste like theirs, just different texture. More crispy/crunchy." Another commenter ranked the rolls pretty highly as far as frozen food goes. "For frozen rolls, I give these an 8 but didn't follow the baking instructions and I didn't use the butter/cinnamon topping because the rolls are great without them." Others got creative with them, with one user suggesting to add sesame seeds and use them as slider buns.
Frozen dinner rolls aren't the only item The Marzetti Company sells on behalf of Texas Roadhouse. The brand also sells Texas Roadhouse sauces, which also launched in the summer of 2024. Marzetti produces and markets two Texas Roadhouse steak sauces: the Classic Steak Sauce and the Roadhouse Gold sauce. Chowhound actually ranked the Classic Steak Sauce as a solid choice in its roundup of store-bought steak sauces, coming in at No. 5 of 10 options. So the next time you're grocery shopping but have a craving for Texas Roadhouse, you might be able to satisfy it with the chain's satisfying store-bought products.