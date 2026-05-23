This Iconic Hot Dog Topping Is Even Better On Burgers

Everybody loves a meaty chili dog. Chili takes a hot dog — the much-discussed American classic that may or may not be a legal sandwich — and tops it with even more saucy, savory, sometimes fiery meat to decadent effect. Add the chili dog's frequent companion, cheese, and you've got a more indulgent, handheld meal. And said ingredients are even better when joined together in a burger — think a cheeseburger, for instance. Now, there will always be a place on our table for the chili cheese dog. However, a burger's larger, wider bun can be a more manageable vehicle for the added chili filling, as compared to the frank's slimmer bun that tends to get overwhelmed by the topping.

If you've ever made a chili dog, you'll pretty instinctively know how to assemble a chili burger, too. You'll start building a burger as usual: bottom bun followed by the patty, a scoop of chili on top, and a shower of (ideally shredded) cheese. The shredded cheese will melt more evenly into the chili, helping everything get fully sandwiched together once you've added the top bun. You can even go a step further and scoop some of the top bun's interior bread to fit the chili and cheese more snugly. This also makes extra space for any additional chili burger toppings you may want to enjoy.