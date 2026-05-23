This Iconic Hot Dog Topping Is Even Better On Burgers
Everybody loves a meaty chili dog. Chili takes a hot dog — the much-discussed American classic that may or may not be a legal sandwich — and tops it with even more saucy, savory, sometimes fiery meat to decadent effect. Add the chili dog's frequent companion, cheese, and you've got a more indulgent, handheld meal. And said ingredients are even better when joined together in a burger — think a cheeseburger, for instance. Now, there will always be a place on our table for the chili cheese dog. However, a burger's larger, wider bun can be a more manageable vehicle for the added chili filling, as compared to the frank's slimmer bun that tends to get overwhelmed by the topping.
If you've ever made a chili dog, you'll pretty instinctively know how to assemble a chili burger, too. You'll start building a burger as usual: bottom bun followed by the patty, a scoop of chili on top, and a shower of (ideally shredded) cheese. The shredded cheese will melt more evenly into the chili, helping everything get fully sandwiched together once you've added the top bun. You can even go a step further and scoop some of the top bun's interior bread to fit the chili and cheese more snugly. This also makes extra space for any additional chili burger toppings you may want to enjoy.
More hot chili tips for top chili burgers
Although nobody can stop you from topping your burgers however you want, the chili used for hot dogs and burgers is not typically the same as the punchy, spicy chili that you're used to enjoying as a main. The chili that satisfies in a bowl is often packed with all manner of ingredients that would compete with a dog or burger, not to mention weigh them down. The kind of chili that's more suitable as a hot dog and burger topping often has smoother, lighter, and saucier texture so as to complement the other components, and it often doesn't have beans either. So, while you can make a chili burger with some leftover chili from dinner the previous night, don't be surprised if it's chunky, spicy, clashes with your burger, and doesn't quite feel right.
That burger-optimized chili is likely going to include some combination of ground beef, spices, alliums, and tomato paste. Some preparations might include beans. The chili cooks up fairly quickly on the stove regardless and blends into a nice, scoopable kind of super-topping. Cheddar cheese is the classic companion to pair with the chili in a burger, and some chopped raw white onions or sliced jalapeños will further jazz things up.