The Great Hot Dog Debate: Is Your Frank Legally Considered A Sandwich?

Outside of the legality of it all, this debate becomes even more intriguing and chaotic with The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (yes, that's a real thing!) weighing in. It totally rejected the notion that a hot dog could ever be a sandwich. The council argues that the hot dog exists in its own right, with one coherent sense of identity and all the rituals and nostalgia that come with it. And you kind of feel like you have to agree with that. As soon as you start to consider all the many American hot dog styles, where toppings vary wildly from city to city, the structure remains somewhat the same. A hot dog is a frankfurter in a bun, it's usually topped with mustard and ketchup, eaten with your hands, and is associated with very specific contexts such as baseball games (where the hot dog is an American tradition) and cookouts. Sandwiches, on the other hand, occupy an entirely different cultural lane.

You'd think this structure alone would be enough to distinguish the two, as we think of sandwiches as being held together by two individual slices of bread whereas a hot dog has one structurally intact bun. Go to the dictionary, however, and you'll find that Merriam-Webster defines a sandwich as "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between." So why is it that, culturally speaking, a hot dog just feels so different to a sandwich? It's hard to say for certain and it's a debate we could have forever. But in the eyes of the law, hot dogs tend to live under the sandwich umbrella — whether we agree with it or not.