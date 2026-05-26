How Longhorn Steakhouse Seasons Its Meat According To An Executive In-House Chef

When you walk into Longhorn Steakhouse, you know you're about to enjoy a juicy slab of beef (the Outlaw ribeye is, in our opinion, the best Longhorn Steakhouse steak — just FYI). The Longhorn seasoning blends are a key part of what makes its steaks so delicious, so we reached out to the chain directly to learn more about how steaks are seasoned in the restaurant's kitchens. It turns out that the exact spice blends used at Longhorn are proprietary, so we couldn't find out exactly what seasonings the chain uses — but we were able to learn how the rubs are applied.

According to Michael Senich, vice president and corporate executive chef at Longhorn Steakhouse, it's important to dry off your steak before you start the cooking process. It makes sense — failing to dry your steak before you start grilling can result in you accidentally steaming your steaks. "A dry surface is best for grilling because it allows the steak to react immediately to the heat and creates the high-quality sear we look for in an expertly grilled steak," Senich says. He also recommends waiting until the last second to season your steak. "Seasoning too early and letting it sit can bring moisture to the surface of the steak," he says.