Is Aldi's Food Packaging BPA-Free?

Even when buying from reputable stores like Aldi, double-checking what we toss in our carts is always a smart idea. For instance, it's worth a closer inspection as to whether the food packaging is BPA-free, as not all brands at Aldi are. Look for labels that say "BPA-Free Packaging" or "Non-BPA Lining" to feel more assured. Alternatively, you can be on the lookout specifically for brands Simply Nature and Little Journey, which ensure completely BPA-free products. First-time Aldi shoppers and even seasoned customers might not know this little detail, but it helps to be informed for safety purposes.

BPA, or Bisphenol A, is a man-made chemical compound commonly present in food and drink packaging, and even as a lining for metal containers, like those found in a can of soda or canned tuna (an overlooked food microplastics might be hiding in). According to the Columbia Center for Children's Environmental Health, BPA has been associated with risks for endocrine disruption and children's health. Both the American FDA and the European Environment Agency have banned its use as a material for baby bottles. Surprisingly, BPA isn't only consumed through food, but it can also make its way into our bodies through the air or touching thermal paper (such as the kind used in grocery receipts). However, food is the most common outlet that exposes people to this chemical.