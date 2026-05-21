Does Costco's Deli Sell Fried Chicken? What To Know About This Ready-To-Eat Option

You can never go wrong with grocery store fried chicken, and there are a number of tasty options out there to make a meal out of. However, the one grocery store you may think has it all, aka Costco, tends to lack in the fried chicken department. While the chain does sell this fried food, it's an item that has come and gone from stores over time. Costco has sold fried chicken in various forms at different points of time across stores, but most of them are the ready-to-eat refrigerated or frozen kinds rather than hot. From fried chicken thighs with ranch dressing to the classic Southern breakfast of chicken and waffles, Costco's fried chicken options are not like the rest.

Shoppers have seen buckets of fried chicken sold at Costco as well, but some say they're only available at select stores and seem to be a limited time product. The buckets have been spotted at Canadian stores, whereas customers in the U.S. haven't seen this item yet. In 2025, fans also found trays of fried chicken with mashed potatoes in stores in Massachusetts, and the fried chicken with ranch was seen again at Costco in January 2026. Although, if you're looking for tasty fried chicken in any form, you'll want to know that Costco's versions have mixed reviews.