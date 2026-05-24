Give Roasted Cauliflower The Steakhouse Treatment For Loads Of Cheesy Flavor

Part of the appeal of steakhouses is that everything they prepare feels elevated. While that attention is often lavished on proteins, next time you're looking to replicate the steakhouse atmosphere at home, reach for cauliflower. This filling veggie gets a swanky glow-up in the form of cauliflower "steaks," with a crunchy, golden brown panko-and-parmesan crust, making it substantial enough to serve in planks as the main meal for a vegetarian or bite-size as a tempting side for meat-eaters.

And it's really easy. Just set up a standard three-step dredge station: flour in one dish, beaten egg wash in the next, and a coating mixture featuring a 2-to-1 ratio of breadcrumbs (panko is best for its light, crunchy texture) to grated parmesan cheese and your desired herbs and seasonings. Flavor-wise, you could opt for classic Italian, with herbs like oregano, basil, and thyme, or go rogue with an earthy dusting of cumin and a hint of red pepper flakes for some heat. But a steak seasoning like Montreal or classic SPG (salt-pepper-garlic) is the perfect flavor to capture that steakhouse vibe. Then it's onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and into a hot oven until they become crisp, bronzed, and tempting, 10 to 15 minutes per side in the oven or five minutes per side on the grill.