Give Roasted Cauliflower The Steakhouse Treatment For Loads Of Cheesy Flavor
Part of the appeal of steakhouses is that everything they prepare feels elevated. While that attention is often lavished on proteins, next time you're looking to replicate the steakhouse atmosphere at home, reach for cauliflower. This filling veggie gets a swanky glow-up in the form of cauliflower "steaks," with a crunchy, golden brown panko-and-parmesan crust, making it substantial enough to serve in planks as the main meal for a vegetarian or bite-size as a tempting side for meat-eaters.
And it's really easy. Just set up a standard three-step dredge station: flour in one dish, beaten egg wash in the next, and a coating mixture featuring a 2-to-1 ratio of breadcrumbs (panko is best for its light, crunchy texture) to grated parmesan cheese and your desired herbs and seasonings. Flavor-wise, you could opt for classic Italian, with herbs like oregano, basil, and thyme, or go rogue with an earthy dusting of cumin and a hint of red pepper flakes for some heat. But a steak seasoning like Montreal or classic SPG (salt-pepper-garlic) is the perfect flavor to capture that steakhouse vibe. Then it's onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and into a hot oven until they become crisp, bronzed, and tempting, 10 to 15 minutes per side in the oven or five minutes per side on the grill.
Finessing the cauliflower steaks
You can use just about any cut of cauliflower you like. But key to the impressive steakhouse vibe is properly cutting the cauliflower into steaks. Those slabs bake more evenly and appear more intentional. To do this, keep the core intact and slice down the head into 1-inch tranches for main dish energy or gently break the slices into smaller floret sections if you are going for a fancy side. You can even prep the cauliflower ahead and bake it later.
The cheesy baked exterior and tender interior of this technique make the finished cauliflower steaks a natural target for the best steak sauces you already love, like a creamy béarnaise or vibrant chimichurri. It's a forgiving technique that punches above its weight, and you'll wonder why you didn't add it to your steak night menu sooner.